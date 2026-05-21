‘764’ Pedophile’s Dad Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Tampering w/ Son’s Victim

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Michael Spitze, the father of admitted child abuser Kyle Spitze, was sentenced to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Wednesday for tampering with one of his son’s victims.

The son, Kyle, was arrested in March 2024 for a slew of child abuse-related crimes, stemming from him convincing minor victims online to take nude selfies, cut themselves, and commit other degrading acts. While in jail, the father, Michael, started talking to one of the victims, who was 15 years old at the time.

Mike Spitze, the father of '764' child abuser Kyle Spitze, was sentenced to 70 months in prison yesterday for tampering with one of his son's victims.

Mike's sentencing memo reveals a long history of drug and other health problems.

Kyle's set to be sentenced June 29

STORY BELOW🧵 https://t.co/c1YOct4srP pic.twitter.com/zz4sS0tjrS — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 21, 2026

The DOJ’s detention memorandum provided more details, revealing that Michael sent money to the victim to communicate with Kyle in prison. At one point, Michael asked the victim for a ‘clean images less than 5mb’ of herself to send to Kyle, which she sent. He also asked her to delete incriminating evidence.

Michael agreed to plead guilty last December, and faced 70 to 87 months in prison. In his sentencing memorandum filed two weeks ago, his lawyers asked for a 70 month sentence. In asking for the lower end, the sentencing memo recounted Michael’s life-long history of drug abuse and mental health problems.

“Mr. Spitze’s health challenges have been significant and ongoing. He has been diagnosed with Hepatitis B, polycythemia, irritable bowel syndrome and high cholesterol. He also suffers from depression. He has received mental health treatment in Rockville, Maryland and currently receives mental health services at the Laural County Correctional Center,” the memorandum says.

“Mr. Spitze has used alcohol since a teenager and has used of marijuana daily since age 13. At 49, he became addicted to opiates.”

The DOJ also asked for 70 months, with the added condition of three years supervised release. The judge granted the DOJ’s request.

Meanwhile, Kyle is set to be sentenced on June 29 after striking a deal with the Justice Department last December—agreeing to plead guilty to four of the eight crimes he was originally charged for. Part of his plea agreement entails him admitting that he committed his crimes with a terroristic purpose in mind.

Headline USA first reported on the Spitzes in February 2024, before Kyle had been arrested. This publication had received information that Kyle—who had recently achieved internet fame when a video of his mom’s boyfriend shooting him went viral—was involved in the Satanic pedophile cult “764.”

How it started: I saw this viral video, found out the guy who got shot was a member of 764, and helped escalate to law enforcement. How it's going: Kyle Spitze is looking at life in prison, his stepdad (who shot him in the video) killed himself, his mom died of an overdose, and… pic.twitter.com/ayhcN2GIpP — Bx (@bx_on_x) November 14, 2025

At the time, Headline USA interviewed Michael, who defended his son—though he did confim that Kyle was in the Satanic cult “764,” which is an offshoot of the Order of the Nine Angles, or O9A—a Satanic-themed accelerationist group involved in multiple terrorist plots.

Spitze said his son, who was 18 at the time, was groomed by a woman named “Tara,” who was nearly 20 years his senior.

“He was just turning 18, and that woman convinced him to move to Washington state. and she groomed him and taught him how to do all that stuff online. I hate her,” Michael Spitze said at the time. “But no, my son is not a pedophile. He just may be associated with some fucked up people, but he’s definitely not involved in those activities.”

However, the FBI disagreed with Michael’s assessment, arresting Kyle weeks later.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.