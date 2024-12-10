Quantcast
Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Trump Shooting Task Force Didn’t Receive FBI Records on 2nd Assassination Attempt

'The FBI provided no documents in response to the Task Force’s request and provided only a single status briefing on September 25...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is heading up a task force to probe the Trump shooting, which took place in his district. PHOTO: July 13 Task Force
Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is heading up a task force to probe the Trump shooting, which took place in his district. PHOTO: July 13 Task Force

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Task Force created to investigate the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump released its final report Tuesday, rehashing what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania and making a slate of recommendations for how the Secret Service should conduct itself moving forward.

It appears there’s little new information in the final report. Much of the report’s contents have already been disclosed through Senate and DHS-led investigations, as well as independent journalism—including from this outlet, which exclusively obtained alleged shooter Thomas Crooks’s autopsy and toxicology reports.

The lack of new info in the final report is at least partially attributable to the Justice Department’s stonewalling. According to the report, the FBI declined to provide any documents about the second, Sept. 15 assassination attempt that occurred at Trump’s Florida golf course—despite the fact that the Task Force’s legal authority was expanded to investigate that case, too.

“The Secret Service is continuing to conduct its mission assurance review of the assassination attempt in West Palm Beach, Florida, the contents of which have not been shared with the Task Force,” the report said.

“The FBI provided no documents in response to the Task Force’s request and provided only a single status briefing on September 25,” the report added.

The FBI also didn’t provide the Task Force with much information about Crooks’s himself.

The report said the FBI provided the Task Force with access to only 81, out of over 1,000, witness interview reports—known as 302s—comprising roughly 180 pages.

Task Force Chair Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and ranking member Jason Crow, D-Co., both said they never learned what motivated Crooks to shoot Trump.

In a Sunday interview with Meet the Press, Crow blasted the DOJ’s lack of transparency. He said Congress should have the right to review evidence from a criminal investigation in a private setting where the information can’t be leaked. He said he regularly receives briefs on military and intelligence operations under the same conditions.

Kelly and Crow promised to continue pressing the DOJ on the matter.

“If DOJ and FBI think they can wait us out and stonewall us, they are wrong,” Crow said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Everyday Economics: Could a Fed Rate Cut in December Be the Last of This Cycle?
Next article
Why the Secrecy? Liz Cheney Threatens Investigators Not to Expose Jan. 6 Evidence

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com