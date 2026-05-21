Vanessa Trump Announces Cancer Diagnosis

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vanessa Trump announced on her personal Instagram page on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Vanessa, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2004 to 2018, did not share specific details about her diagnosis and asked for privacy.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Vanessa wrote.

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me,” she added. “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

She also thanked her followers for their “kindness and support,” adding that “it truly means more than I can express.”

Vanessa’s announcement drew immediate messages of support from family members and friends.

“Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” wrote Ivanka Trump in a comment.

Vanessa’s oldest daughter, Kai, also responded publicly on her own page, writing: “Strongest person I know. Love you,” along with a photo of the two.

Vanessa shares five children with Donald Trump Jr.

She was most recently in the news for her relationship with golf star Tiger Woods, a relationship President Donald Trump publicly supported.

“I love Tiger and Vanessa,” the president said on March 31, adding: “Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship. They have incredible children … all good athletes, all great students. And they broke up quite a while ago, which was, to me, very sad, because I think they’re both right.”