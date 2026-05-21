Thursday, May 21, 2026

Vanessa Trump Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Vanessa, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2004 to 2018, did not share specific details about her diagnosis and asked for privacy.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
colorectal tumors
Study findings suggest a subtype of Fusobacterium nucleatum, a microbe normally found in the mouth, may infect colorectal tumors and drive their growth. GRAPHIC: Donny Bliss/NIH, Appledesign/Adobe stock

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vanessa Trump announced on her personal Instagram page on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Vanessa, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2004 to 2018, did not share specific details about her diagnosis and asked for privacy.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Vanessa wrote.

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me,” she added. “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

She also thanked her followers for their “kindness and support,” adding that “it truly means more than I can express.”

Vanessa’s announcement drew immediate messages of support from family members and friends.

“Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” wrote Ivanka Trump in a comment.

Vanessa’s oldest daughter, Kai, also responded publicly on her own page, writing: “Strongest person I know. Love you,” along with a photo of the two.

Vanessa shares five children with Donald Trump Jr.

She was most recently in the news for her relationship with golf star Tiger Woods, a relationship President Donald Trump publicly supported.

“I love Tiger and Vanessa,” the president said on March 31, adding: “Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship. They have incredible children … all good athletes, all great students. And they broke up quite a while ago, which was, to me, very sad, because I think they’re both right.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘764’ Pedophile’s Dad Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Tampering w/ Son’s Victim

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com