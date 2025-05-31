Law Enforcement Agencies in 40 States are Partnering w/ ICE 287(g) Program

(The Center Square) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is calling on law enforcement officials in all U.S. counties to participate in a federal program, 287(g). Those who do receive free training and resources, potentially federal grant money, and a partnership with the Trump administration to identify violent criminals illegally in the country, many of whom are already booked in their local and state jails.

The program is named after the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1996, 8 USC 1357, Section 287(g)(1), which authorizes ICE to delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration functions only under ICE’s direction and supervision. Local law enforcement officers can apply to participate in the Jail Enforcement Model (JEM), Task Force Model (TFM) and Warrant Service Officer (WSO) model, The Center Square reported.

As of May 29, a record 635 memorandum of agreements (MOAs) for 287(g) have been signed with ICE in 40 states, with the number growing every day, according to ICE.

They include JEM agreements with 100 law enforcement agencies in 25 states, WSO agreements with 228 law enforcement agencies in 31 states, and TFM agreements with 307 agencies in 30 states.

Another 68 pending 287(g) applications have been filed with ICE, including seven JEMs, 18 WSOs and 43 TFMs, according to the data.

Florida leads all states with the number of agencies that have signed 287(g) MOAs. It is the only state to have every county sheriff’s office (67) participating in at least one 287(g) program; many counties are participating in all three.

Florida also has the greatest number of state agencies participating: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; Florida Division of Highway Patrol; Florida Department of Law Enforcement; Florida National Guard; Florida State Guard; departments of Environmental Protection, Financial Services, Lottery Services, Division of Alcohol, Beverages and Tobacco, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Gaming Control Commission.

Florida has the greatest number of police departments (roughly 90) that have signed MOAs with ICE, including Indian River Shores and Jupiter Island departments of public safety.

Florida’s the only state to have universities participating, including: the board of trustees from Florida A&M University and University of Central Florida; and the police departments of Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Polytechnic University, Florida Southwestern State College, New College of Florida, Northwest Florida State College, Tallahassee State College, University of Florida, and University of West Florida.

Florida is the only state to have a county board of commissioners participating, the first do to so in the country is from Pasco County.

Florida is the only state to have airport police departments participating: Melbourne International Airport and Sanford Airport were the first to do so in the country.

In addition to the Florida Department of Corrections, correctional facilities in Jackson, Miami Dade, Orange, Osceola and Volusia counties are also participating.

Florida also has the greatest number of pending applications, including 22 police departments, another airport, two more universities and the Florida Department of Agriculture, as of May 29, according to the data.

Americans who want their sheriffs, local and state law enforcement agencies to participate in 287(g) can provide them with an ICE 287g fact sheet, 287g brochure, or participant map, ICE says. They can also contact their state legislators and governors to encourage state agencies, university police, airports and others to participate.