FBI Detains Possible Accomplice to 15-Year-Old Female Christian School Shooter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) CBS 8 in California reported Wednesday that the FBI detained a 20-year-old man for plotting a mass shooting at a government building with the 15-year-old girl who would go on to attack the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday—killing another student and a teacher, and wounding six others before killing herself.

According to CBS, FBI agent served a gun violence restraining order on the man, Alexander Paffendorf, after discovering that he had been in contact with the 15-year-old shooter, Natalie Rupnow, online.

CBS 8, which obtained a copy of the restraining order, reported that Paffendorf admitted to having contact with Rupnow to FBI agents in an interview.

“During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building,” the two-page restraining order from the Carlsbad Police Department states, according to CBS 8.

The order said that FBI agents “saw the messages from Paffendorf to Rupnow.” A San Diego Superior Court Judge approved the restraining order on Tuesday night, the day after Rupnow’s attack.

TMZ reported Thursday that Paffendorf’s neighbors said he “exhibited seriously creepy behavior—never talking, avoiding eye contact, always wearing his hood up, and other unsettling anti-social habits.”

“In fact, his behavior was so bizarre, she claims it was even brought to his parents’ attention during one particularly eyebrow-raising incident—but they didn’t do anything about it,” TMZ reported.

That Rupnow would be in contact with a “creepy” 20-year-old man isn’t surprising, given her other online affiliations. As Headline USA reported Wednesday, Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha, Rupnow is closely linked to Satanic chat groups known for grooming teenagers to commit crimes, self-mutilation and other acts of depravity.

Rupnow’s links to Satanic chat rooms were exposed Tuesday, when a journalist published her apparent manifesto, which came from the shooter’s Twitter/X account.

An online researcher who goes by the handler “Bx” looked into the account, and found that it was following at least two accounts promoting Satanism and accelerationism. Those accounts were @GroidCell, which is linked to the Satanic 764 pedophile network; and @tempel0vBl00d—named after a Satanic cult, which happens to have been created by an FBI informant. The latter account has since changed its name, Bx said.

“But the most direct link to these groups came from Rupnow’s suspected Telegram account, ‘crossixir.’ Her user account was subscribed to a channel called @u0kaaa, which is descried as a 764 music and backup chanel,” Bx added.

