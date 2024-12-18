Report Links 15-Year-Old Christian School Shooter to Online Satanic Chat Groups

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The 15-year-old student who opened fire late Monday morning at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin has been linked to Satanic chat groups known for grooming teenagers to commit crimes, self-mutilation and other acts of depravity—the latest mutation of a disturbing online trend known as “accelerationism.”

Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha, opened fire during a study hall, killing another student and a teacher, and wounding six others before killing herself. The information about her apparent interest in Satanism comes from online researcher “Bx,” who has provided Headline USA with reliable information in the past.

In an article on her Substack, Bx explained in detail how she uncovered and authenticated information about Rupnow.

On Tuesday, a journalist published Rupnow’s apparent manifesto, which came from the shooter’s Twitter/X account. Bx looked into the account, and found that it was following at least two accounts promoting Satanism and accelerationism. Those accounts were @GroidCell, which is linked to the Satanic 764 pedophile network; and @tempel0vBl00d—named after a Satanic cult, which happens to have been created by an FBI informant. The latter account has since changed its name, Bx said.

“But the most direct link to these groups came from Rupnow’s suspected Telegram account, ‘crossixir.’ Her user account was subscribed to a channel called @u0kaaa, which is descried as a 764 music and backup chanel,” Bx added.

Other indications that Rupnow was interested in Satanism—as well as Nazism—come from her manifesto. As Bx noted in her article, Rupnow references previous school shooters, a possibly abusive childhood, and hatred for other races.

“Never have I once brought this up to a therapist, anyone, because nobody cared at that time nor will now. I saw things around me and I layed on the floor not being able to move, I was overwhelmed and tired, Hard Breath, Things around me felt bigger than usual and I was faint,” the shooter wrote in her manifesto.

“Once in awhile I get that same feeling just I know how to control it, that one night I begged for my mother to help me but she was in the next room to me in her apartment where she was with her boyfriend, awake cause all I heard was her walking right past me, and my room,” she said.

“I was the wrong child of the family, my parents admit they didn’t want me.”

Satanism’s Threat to Western Society

Rupnow’s mass shooting appears to be the latest tragedy stemming from a phenomenon dubbed by researchers as “accelerationism.” According to the Justice Department, Satanic accelerationist groups such as the Order of the Nine Angles, 764 and their various offshoots have a terroristic goal: They want to corrupt the youth, which will accelerate the collapse of Western society.

In recent months, the DOJ has begun to treat Satanic accelerationist groups as gangs, warning the public of the threat they pose to teenagers in particular. Last month, after 764 member Richard “Rabid” Densmore was sentenced Thursday to 30 years imprisonment for sexually exploiting a child, the DOJ warned the public that “this case represents a new and depraved threat against our kids.”

“Members of 764 gain notoriety by systematically targeting, grooming, and extorting victims through online social media platforms. Members demand that victims engage in and share media of self-mutilation, sexual acts, harm to animals, acts of random violence, suicide, and murder, all for the purpose of accelerating chaos and disrupting society and the world order,” the DOJ said last month in a press release.

Before that, Headline USA revealed that the Order of Nine Angles was likely behind the arson of three African American Baptist churches in 2019.

Along with being known for Satanism, O9A has been in the news in recent years due to its links to right-wing extremism. O9A fomented several neo-Nazi terrorist plots over the last several years, an O9A-linked neo-Nazi participated in the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally, and one of the network’s leaders, Joshua Caleb Sutter—the one who started the abovementioned Tempel ov Blood—was revealed to be a longtime FBI informant.

According to the DOJ, the 764 group was an offshoot of O9A. The 764 cult “represents a radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use [child porn] and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society,” the DOJ said last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

