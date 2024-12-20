Quantcast
U.S. Taxpayers Spending MILLIONS to Maintain Superyacht Seized from Russian Billionaire

'The Fiji courts authorized transfer of the boat in June, but costs to U.S. taxpayers were only beginning...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI agents, who faces were redacted by the DOJ, steal a Russian's boat in May 2022. PHOTO: DOJ
FBI agents, who faces were redacted by the DOJ, steal a Russian's boat in May 2022. PHOTO: DOJ

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On the heels of Russia invading Ukraine, the Justice Department announced in May 2022 that it seized a 348-foot luxury vessel owned by sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov—touting the move as a major win against Russia’s corrupt oligarchy.

“This yacht seizure should tell every corrupt Russian oligarch that they cannot hide,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said at the time.

While the Biden-Harris administration may still be happy for sticking it to a Russian billionaire, U.S. taxpayers might not be so pleased about having to foot the bill.

According to an investigation from the Washington Post, the upkeep of the billionaire’s boat, the Amedea, has cost U.S. taxpayers some $30 million since May 2022. The DOJ reportedly confirmed that figure.

The Post reported Thursday that the U.S. ran into difficulties as soon as it seized the Amedea because the DOJ did not yet have permission from Fiji’s courts to bring the yacht back to U.S. shores.

“The Fiji courts authorized transfer of the boat in June, but costs to U.S. taxpayers were only beginning,” the Post reported. “Another Russian billionaire who is not under sanctions, Eduard Khudainatov, has claimed that he is in fact the yacht’s owner and that the federal government would be breaking the law by selling property that is rightfully his.”

The U.S. continues incurring costs as it now fights a court battle over the yacht’s ownership.

Court filings described the boat’s upkeep requirements, including that its pool, silk carpets and silk furnishings “be kept in a consistent air-conditioned environment,” that “regularly scheduled washing” protect its multimillion-dollar paint job, and that a “specialized live-in crew” staff the boat for upkeep, according to the Post.

The Post also reported that U.S. law prevents the government from liquidating Russian oligarch assets worth more than $500,000 without due process.

The  Amadea reportedly remains anchored at the port of San Diego as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
