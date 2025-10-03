Fani Willis to Appear before Senate Committee in November

(Kim Jarrett, The Center Square) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis will appear before Georgia’s Special Senate Committee on Investigations, the committee’s chairman said Friday.

The committee subpoenaed Willis to testify about her prosecution of President Donald Trump and others in a case accusing them of election fraud. Willis has fought the subpoena but has lost in court.

Chairman Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, confirmed with attorney Josh Belinfante that Willis could appear on Nov. 13.

“Her counsel has indicated that she is available on that date and will honor the subpoena subject to certain limitations in the scope of questioning,” Cowsert said. “And I think they also wanted to make clear that only the chair or the minority leader would be posting the questions. Of course, that’s our rules anyway.”

Cowsert said the committee may hold one more meeting in October to hear from state ethics officials, adding he wanted to have a report ready before the next session of the General Assembly.

Willis was disqualified from hearing the election interference case because of her romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor. The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia will appoint a conflict prosecutor, according to a statement from its executive director.

The Supreme Court of Georgia declined to hear Willis’ appeal challenging her disqualification.