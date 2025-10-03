Trump Gives Hamas a Sunday Deadline to agree to Peace Deal, or Else

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) A hard deadline has been set for Hamas to agree to a peace deal proposed by President Donald Trump and accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning this is their “last chance.”

Trump told Hamas leaders that they have until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, Washington, D.C. time, warning this is their last chance or “all HELL” will break loose.

In a Friday Truth Social post, the president described the terror group as a “ruthless and violent threat” in the Middle East.

The president warned Hamas that they will be hunted down, indicating that Israel is waiting for his approval to attack.

“They have killed (and made lives unbearably miserable), culminating with the October 7th MASSACRE…As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas ‘soldiers’ have already been killed. Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed,” Trump posted.

Ahead of a possible invasion or attack on Hamas, the president is telling civilian Palestinians to evacuate to safer areas in Gaza.

“I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help,” said the president.

On Monday, the president hosted Netanyahu at the White House to finalize the details of a 20-point peace agreement. Israel approved the detail, with other Arab and European nations signing off on it as well.

“Great, powerful, and very rich Nations of the Middle East, and the surrounding areas beyond, together, together with the United States of America, have agreed, with Israel signing on, to PEACE, after 3000 years, in the Middle East. THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS!” said Trump.

Regardless of Hamas’ decision, the president said there will be peace in the Middle East “one way or the other.”

As part of the 20-point plan, it calls for the release of all remaining Israeli hostages, including the dead, which the president echoed in his post.

Before signing off on his post, Trump again warned Hamas of the consequences if they don’t agree to the deal.

“If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” the president concluded.

Multiple reports have claimed that Hamas is on the cusp of rejecting the deal, while others say they want more time to review the details.

Earlier in the week, Trump had said he was giving the terror group three to four days to agree to the deal.

During Monday’s joint press conference, Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas if it refused to agree to the peace plan.

“If Hamas rejects your plan … then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way. But it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it has to be done,” the prime minister told reporters. Trump said that he would support Israel if Hamas failed to agree to peace.

Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war calls for a “terror-free zone” in Gaza, redevelopment of the territory, and the return of all Israeli hostages, including the dead, within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement.

To oversee the success of the plan, the president said that if it is accepted, he would lead it.

The plan underscores that Hamas will have no role in the governance of Gaza, adding that regional partners will “ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations.” It also ensures that Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza.