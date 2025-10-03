Friday, October 3, 2025

Venezuela Says It Detected Five US Fighter Jets Flying Near Its Coast

Nicolas Maduro
Nicolas Maduro / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Thursday that the Venezuelan military had detected five US fighter jets flying near Venezuela’s coast, a provocation that comes amid reports that the US is considering bombing the country.

“Venezuela’s integrated air defense system detected more than five aircraft with flight characteristics of 400 knots and flying at an altitude of 35,000 feet within the Maiquetía region. What does that indicate? These are combat aircraft that US imperialism has dared to bring close to Venezuelan shores,” Padrino said, according to El País.

The US has deployed F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico as part of its military buildup and campaign in the Caribbean, which has involved bombing three boats and killing at least 17 people, whom the US accused, without providing evidence, of running drugs. US officials have previously told The New York Times that while combating drug trafficking was the pretext of the campaign, the real goal is ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Padrino condemned the US flight near Venezuela as a “provocation” and “a major threat against the nation’s security.” He also warned the US against attacking the country, saying Venezuela will launch a “national mobilization” in response.

“Do not make the mistake of militarily attacking Venezuela. Think carefully, investigate thoroughly, and understand the national spirit,” Padrino said.

Venezuelan officials have strongly denied US claims that Maduro is the leader of a cartel, pointing to data that shows the majority of the cocaine that is produced in Colombia doesn’t go through Venezuela. President Trump has framed the military campaign in the region as a response to overdose deaths in the US due to fentanyl, but fentanyl isn’t produced in Venezuela, and it does not go through the country on its way to the US.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

