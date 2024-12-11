Fani Willis Forced to Admit Existence of Jan 6 Docs After Court Ruling

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claimed her office has no documents to release regarding her communications with anti-Trump individuals—days after a court found her in default for failing to respond to open records requests.

Willis made the statement on Monday amid a lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch over her communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the discredited and now-defunct Jan. 6 Committee.

On Monday, Willis asserted her office found no documents or communications with Smith. She also claimed that documents about the Jan. 6 Committee are “legally exempted or excepted from disclosure.” She previously, and falsely, claimed such documents did not exist.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton did not mince words in response to Willis’s secrecy and prior defiance of open records laws.

“Judicial Watch and a state court forced Fani Willis to confirm additional documents exist about her collusion with the partisan Pelosi January 6 Committee to ‘get Trump,’” Fitton said. “But Willis, citing legal exemptions for a prosecution that’s essentially dead in the water, now wants to hide these records from the American public.”

Judicial Watch affirmed it will “push back push back in court against this disingenuous secrecy.”

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit in March 2024 after Fulton County and Willis denied having any documents related to a Georgia Open Records Act request filed in August 2023.

At the time, Judicial Watch correctly predicted that Willis’s “representation about not having records responsive to the request is likely false.”

Judicial Watch knew Willis’s assurances were false because, as unveiled by the House Judiciary Committee, she had reached out to Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Benny Thompson for documents related to Georgia elections and the protests of Jan. 6.

In May 2024, Judicial Watch asked a judge to declare a default judgment against Willis after she failed to respond to the March lawsuit. She had gone 30 days without responding to the lawsuit as required by state law.

On Dec. 2, 2024, a judge ruled against Willis, forcing her to admit that her office does possess communications and documents related to the Jan. 6 Committee.

The Superior Court in Fulton County entered an order granting a motion for default judgment against DA Fani Willis in Judicial Watch’s lawsuit for communications Willis had with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the House January 6 Committee. READ: https://t.co/FwnSr7VtLT — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) December 11, 2024

Judicial Watch’s battle for transparency came after Willis filed Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations charges against Trump and 18 other co-defendants for merely questioning the results of the 2020 election.

The case, however, began to fall apart when it was exposed that Willis had a sexual affair with Nathan Wade, the prosecutor she hired to handle the case.

Wade was forced to step down after a judge ruled the controversial affair created an apparent conflict of interest, as the duo went on several trips paid for by Wade.

Willis denied any wrongdoing, claiming she reimbursed Wade for all expenses. When pressed for receipts or evidence of the reimbursement, Willis admitted there was none.

The case currently sits on appeals, as Trump seeks to have Willis removed from the case and the entire matter dismissed.

It is not immediately clear what will happen with the case as Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 47th president on Jan. 20, 2025.