Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Letitia James Announces Decision on Whether to Drop Civil Case Against Trump

'This case, like the many others against President Trump, is a flashpoint of national partisan division...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, in New York, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared unfazed by the will of the people, announcing she would not drop her infamous civil case against President-elect Donald Trump.

James communicated her decision through a letter from New York Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale, addressed to Trump’s defense attorney D. John Sauer. Vale vaguely claimed Trump’s request to have the case dismissed following the election had “no basis.” 

“The ordinary burdens of civil litigation do not impede the President’s official duties in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution,” Vale wrote, as reported first by The Hill. 

Vale suggested that the civil matter, unlike criminal charges, would not affect Trump as he prepares to head back to the White House on Jan. 20, 2025. 

“This civil enforcement action is not a criminal action, and [the] Supreme Court did not impose any criminal sanction on Mr. Trump or any other defendant,” Vale added. “ 

“Accordingly, the various actions taken by the Special Counsel’s office or the District Attorney’s Office of New York County in the respective criminal cases brought by those offices against Mr. Trump are irrelevant here,” she continued. 

Vale’s letter responded to Sauer’s demand that James’s case be dismissed. Sauer’s request, made on Nov. 26, cited Special Counsel Jack Smith’s dismissal of criminal prosecutions against Trump. 

Trump’s Manhattan case filed by District Attorney Alvin Bragg could soon be dismissed by Judge Juan Merchan. 

“In the aftermath of his historic election victory, President Trump has called for our Nation’s partisan strife to end, and for the contending factions to join forces for the greater good of the country,” Sauer wrote.  

Sauer, who was nominated to serve as Trump’s solicitor general in the incoming administration, added: “This call for unity extends to the legal onslaught against him and his family that permeated the most recent election cycle.” 

Sauer added, “This case, like the many others against President Trump, is a flashpoint of national partisan division.” 

James’s case against Trump stems from her campaign promise to exploit the justice system to target him if elected attorney general. After taking office, she launched a lengthy and broad investigation into Trump and his organization, accusing him of inflating his finances and property values to secure favorable loans. 

Trump and legal experts have questioned the lawsuit’s basis—but not Justice Arthur Engoron who ordered Trump to pay $464 million in fines and bond. An appeals court later reduced this figure to $175 million as Trump formally appealed the civil judgment. 

