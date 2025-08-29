Extended Secret Service Protection Canceled for Kamala Harris

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) More than seven months after leaving office, President Donald Trump is revoking the taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection detail of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former vice presidents are entitled to six months of taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection upon leaving office, according to the 2008 Former Vice President Protection Act. Former President Joe Biden extended Harris’ detail to last 18 months prior to leaving office.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney requested a six-month Secret Service protection from then-President Barack Obama, who granted the request.

The latest news of Harris’s taxpayer-funded protection revocation comes as the former vice president is about to embark on a book tour, set to visit 15 cities nationwide promoting her memoir, “107 Days,” chronicling her ill-fated, short-lived presidential campaign.

After losing her presidential bid to Trump in November, rumors swirled about her possible bid for governor of California.

In July, Harris quashed the possible candidacy, saying she was focusing on “public service.”

“But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election,” Harris, 60, said in her statement on X. “For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office.”

My statement on the California governor's race and the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/HYzK1BIlhD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025

“I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” she added.