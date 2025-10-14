Report: Relative Tied to Letitia James Mortgage Fraud Case is a Criminal Fugitive

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail revealed on Monday that New York Attorney General Letitia James’s grandniece, who is living in the Virginia house that has her in hot water with the Justice Department, is a fugitive from the law.

The grandniece, Nakia Monique Thompson, has reportedly been living rent-free at James’s Virginia property since 2020. James listed the property as a secondary residence in her mortgage application, but has been allegedly using it as an investment property. James’s allegedly false statements on her mortgage application allowed her to illegally save $18,000 in interest, which is why she’s facing federal mortgage fraud charges.

According to the Daily Mail, her grandniece Thompson is wanted in North Carolina.

“Ms. Thompson was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor convictions for assault and battery and trespassing, and has willfully avoided probation supervision,’ Keith Acree, communications director for the North Carolina Department of Corrections, reportedly told Daily Mail.

“An absconder is considered a fugitive. Thompson faces arrest if she is located in North Carolina,” he reportedly said, adding that Thompson’s crimes are ‘non-extraditable’ due to their low level.

Thompson, 36, also reportedly has a criminal record in Virginia. She is listed as an “absconder” on the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Offender Public Information’s website. Headline USA has filed a records request seeking more information about her charges.

When contacted by the Daily Mail, Thompson reportedly said “no comment,” adding for some reason that she’s “very much in college, and very much a graduate.”

James first rose to national prominence during her 2018 campaign for New York attorney general, when she pledged to use her office to go after Trump before seeing any evidence of wrongdoing.

She later brought a civil fraud case against the Trump Organization and two of the president’s sons. That case resulted in a $450 million civil fine against Trump, though most of it was ultimately dismissed by a New York appellate court.

