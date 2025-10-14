Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Report: Relative Tied to Letitia James Mortgage Fraud Case is a Criminal Fugitive

'Thompson faces arrest if she is located in North Carolina...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses the media outside New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing James in an effort to force her to turn over unreleased interviews from the damaging sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail revealed on Monday that New York Attorney General Letitia James’s grandniece, who is living in the Virginia house that has her in hot water with the Justice Department, is a fugitive from the law.

The grandniece, Nakia Monique Thompson, has reportedly been living rent-free at James’s Virginia property since 2020. James listed the property as a secondary residence in her mortgage application, but has been allegedly using it as an investment property. James’s allegedly false statements on her mortgage application allowed her to illegally save $18,000 in interest, which is why she’s facing federal mortgage fraud charges.

According to the Daily Mail, her grandniece Thompson is wanted in North Carolina.

Letitia James's fugitive grandniece.
Letitia James’s fugitive grandniece.

“Ms. Thompson was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor convictions for assault and battery and trespassing, and has willfully avoided probation supervision,’ Keith Acree, communications director for the North Carolina Department of Corrections, reportedly told Daily Mail.

“An absconder is considered a fugitive. Thompson faces arrest if she is located in North Carolina,” he reportedly said, adding that Thompson’s crimes are ‘non-extraditable’ due to their low level.

Thompson, 36, also reportedly has a criminal record in Virginia. She is listed as an “absconder” on the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Offender Public Information’s website. Headline USA has filed a records request seeking more information about her charges.

When contacted by the Daily Mail, Thompson reportedly said “no comment,” adding for some reason that she’s “very much in college, and very much a graduate.”

James first rose to national prominence during her 2018 campaign for New York attorney general, when she pledged to use her office to go after Trump before seeing any evidence of wrongdoing.

She later brought a civil fraud case against the Trump Organization and two of the president’s sons. That case resulted in a $450 million civil fine against Trump, though most of it was ultimately dismissed by a New York appellate court.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Losing Ground on Economy, Poll Finds
Next article
Oregon Spends Double on Illegal Alien Healthcare Than State Police

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com