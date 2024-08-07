EXCLUSIVE: Eastern Oregon’s Battle to Join Idaho Continues, Leftist Establishment Ignores Them

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives in eastern Oregon are still fighting to separate themselves from the far-left state and become a part of Idaho.

Meanwhile, the leftist establishment ignores them, refusing to tighten their grip on the throats of those who refuse to bend their knee.

Headline USA previously reported on the 13 counties in eastern Oregon deciding to secede from the leftist state.

Matt McCaw, executive director of Greater Idaho Movement, discussed the recent developments of conservatives attempting to leave the state with Headline USA.

At first, he pointed out that Gov. Tina Kotek, D-Ore., refused even to acknowledge the existence of a vast conservative movement.

“We have formally invited the Governor of Oregon to sit down with us but have so far been ignored,” he said.

McCaw then shared some updates on what is going on in Crook County.

“Today [Aug. 7, 2024], the commissioners in Crook became the 8th county to formally request action from the Governor and Legislature,” he said, adding that none of the counties have received any response from the government officials.

According to McCaw, the officials don’t respond because they know they are the majority with the power.

“It is clear that the Democratic majority in Salem has little interest in listening to voters and working towards what they’ve said they want. The situation out here is becoming very clear, and that’s of a majority holding a political minority captive against their will. The people of eastern Oregon have done what they can, which is vote for exploring moving the border. Elected leaders, though, are ignoring them,” he said.

As of Aug. 7, 2024, four counties in the proposed border change still haven’t voted.

“Two of those counties – Deschutes and Wasco, are not likely to vote, as they are set to be split, so holding a countywide vote would not clarify much. The other two counties — Gilliam and Umatilla — would love to have a vote on the issue in the coming year. Even without their votes, however, it is clear from our 13 wins in eastern Oregon what the people want,” McCaw said.