Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Trump’s New Nickname for Kamala Bewilders Leftists, Elicits Cries of ‘Racism’

'I mean, I'm assuming it's meant to be a racist insult—but *how* is it meant to be racist, that's the question!'

Posted by Elias Irizarry
kamabla
Kamabla / IMAGE: @KamalaHQ via X; graphic editing: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump has been known for his career-ending nicknames.

From “Crooked Hillary” to “Sleepy Joe,” Trump’s jeers have had a profound impact on defining his opponent’s public image.

However, Trump’s rollout this week of “Kamabla,” his new nickname for Vice President Kamala Harris, has put left-wing media and internet personalities in a tizzy while attempting to decipher the meaning.

The Huffington Post called it “pathetic,” the New Republic referred to it as “desperate,” and MSNBC declared the monicker a “mystery.”

The nickname was debuted in a statement by the Republican presidential candidate on the social media platform Truth Social, where he suggested that President Joe Biden might attempt to take back the nomination after having it stolen in a “bait-and-switch” by Harris and other Democrat elites.

“What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE,” Trump speculated.

The immediate reaction of Leftists was to automatically label the nickname as having racist undertones—even if they didn’t quite know what those undertones were.

S.V. Date, the Huffington Post’s senior White House correspondent, took it upon himself to crack the case—leading him to contact Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

“Why is he misspelling her name Kamabla?” asked Date.

“Kamabla,” responded Cheung, continuing the phrase to every question from Date.

After consistent failure, Date, scratching his head, concluded that the only possible explanation was racism, but frustratingly, he still lacked the necessary evidence to support his assumption.

“I mean, I’m assuming it’s meant to be a racist insult— but *how* is it meant to be racist, that’s the question!” wrote Date on the social media platform X.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins attempted to get an answer from Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to which Burgum responded “I can’t comment on that.”

Many of Trump’s supporters saw the new nickname as a stroke of genius, referring to Trump as the “#trollmaster” for spinning the media into a frenzy of confusion over the nickname.

Finally, Cheung chimed in, using one of Harris’s favorite graphic organizers—a Venn diagram—to help left-wing detectives solve the mystery behind the brand-new nickname.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
