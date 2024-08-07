Trump’s New Nickname for Kamala Bewilders Leftists, Elicits Cries of ‘Racism’

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump has been known for his career-ending nicknames.

From “Crooked Hillary” to “Sleepy Joe,” Trump’s jeers have had a profound impact on defining his opponent’s public image.

However, Trump’s rollout this week of “Kamabla,” his new nickname for Vice President Kamala Harris, has put left-wing media and internet personalities in a tizzy while attempting to decipher the meaning.

The Huffington Post called it “pathetic,” the New Republic referred to it as “desperate,” and MSNBC declared the monicker a “mystery.”

The nickname was debuted in a statement by the Republican presidential candidate on the social media platform Truth Social, where he suggested that President Joe Biden might attempt to take back the nomination after having it stolen in a “bait-and-switch” by Harris and other Democrat elites.

“What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE,” Trump speculated.

The immediate reaction of Leftists was to automatically label the nickname as having racist undertones—even if they didn’t quite know what those undertones were.

What racist undertone does Kamabla have? pic.twitter.com/b54BeAqLg4 — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) August 7, 2024

S.V. Date, the Huffington Post’s senior White House correspondent, took it upon himself to crack the case—leading him to contact Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

“Why is he misspelling her name Kamabla?” asked Date.

“Kamabla,” responded Cheung, continuing the phrase to every question from Date.

After consistent failure, Date, scratching his head, concluded that the only possible explanation was racism, but frustratingly, he still lacked the necessary evidence to support his assumption.

“I mean, I’m assuming it’s meant to be a racist insult— but *how* is it meant to be racist, that’s the question!” wrote Date on the social media platform X.

I mean, I’m assuming it’s meant to be a racist insult — but *how* is it meant to be racist, that’s the question! — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 7, 2024

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins attempted to get an answer from Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to which Burgum responded “I can’t comment on that.”

We asked Doug Burgum about why Trump keeps referring to Harris as "Kamabla," which he's done multiple times since Monday. pic.twitter.com/JrFShIE2Hh — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 7, 2024

Many of Trump’s supporters saw the new nickname as a stroke of genius, referring to Trump as the “#trollmaster” for spinning the media into a frenzy of confusion over the nickname.

Donald Trump really called her Kamabla 😂🤣 he really is the #Trollmaster pic.twitter.com/MYpVf6OHJv — Petey Jones(same on truth) (@petejonesintx) August 6, 2024

Finally, Cheung chimed in, using one of Harris’s favorite graphic organizers—a Venn diagram—to help left-wing detectives solve the mystery behind the brand-new nickname.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.