Quantcast
Thursday, May 23, 2024

13 Counties Approve Ballot Measures to Secede from Oregon, Join Idaho

'The voters of eastern Oregon have spoken loudly and clearly about their desire to see border talks move forward...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
The proposed state line between Oregon and Idaho/ PHOTO: CBS Sunday Morning's YouTube screenshot

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Thirteen counties in Oregon have voted to support measures to start negotiations to secede from the far-left state and join conservative Idaho.

Conservative Oregonians’ desire to secede from the state has been going on for many years. However, it seems that something could change after Crook County became the latest to approve the “Greater Idaho Measure” following a vote on May 21, 2024, the Daily Mail reported.

The proposal wants to move the Oregon border 200 miles to the west. That would mean that 14 counties and several partial counties would fall under Idaho state lines.

Organizers behind the Greater Idaho movement stated that conservative Oregonians who live in the east are being alienated by the state’s leftist policies which they blame for high crime rates.

Additionally, the organizers said that a move to Idaho would allow residents to take advantage of lower taxation and provide better representation and governance.

“[The Oregon/Idaho line] makes no sense in its current location because it doesn’t match the location of the cultural divide in Oregon. We want an economy that is not held back by Oregon regulations and taxes, including environmental regulations. We’ll still have federal and Idaho regulations, and that’s plenty. Idaho knows how to respect rural counties and their livelihoods,” the movement’s website said.

The news source reported that the vote is not legislatively binding and just means residents want to inform the state and federal representatives that they support negotiations to annex part of Oregon.

“The voters of eastern Oregon have spoken loudly and clearly about their desire to see border talks move forward. With this latest result in Crook County, there’s no excuse left for the Legislature and Governor to continue to ignore the people’s wishes,” Greater Idaho Executive Director Matt McCaw said.

The organization’s president Mike McCarter then urged “the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President to sit down with [them] and discuss the next steps towards changing governance for eastern Oregonians, as well as for the legislature to begin holding hearings on what a potential border change will look like.”

“For the last three years, we’ve been going directly to voters and asking them what they want for their state government. What they’re telling us through these votes is that they want their leaders to move the border. In our system, the people are the ones in charge, and it’s time for the leaders representing them to follow through,” President Mike McCarter said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Transgender Runner Audibly Booed in Far-Left Oregon after Stealing State Championship
Next article
‘Homeless’ UPenn Rioter Was Actually Daughter of Wealthy TV Filipino Star

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com