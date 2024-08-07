Quantcast
Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Squad Rep. Bush ‘Radicalized’ Without Restraints After Losing Congressional Primary

'Let me say this, AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down...'

Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush smirks after being called out for her racist attack on Rep. Byron Donalds. / IMAGE: @townhallcom

(Joe Mueller, The Center Square) U.S. Rep. Cori Bush warned her political enemies she has no restraints in her concession speech on Tuesday after losing to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell in the Democratic Primary in the 1st District.

“Pulling me away from my position as Congresswoman… all you did was take some of the strings off,” Bush said during a concession speech to supporters in a video posted by several media outlets.

She took a handheld microphone, went from side to side on a stage, and led a chant, “Let’s be clear… Let’s be clear… Let’s be clear… All they did was radicalize me. And so now they need to be afraid.”

Bush said her opponents were so “weak” they “had to spend $19 million” on the campaign. She specifically warned the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of her upcoming actions.

“Let me say this, AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down,” Bush said, followed by long and loud cheering from her supporters. “…What you didn’t want to do is to allow me to get radicalized even more. Because this is the thing: I’m not scared. I don’t fear you.”

AIPAC released a statement congratulating Bell on Tuesday, calling Bush an “anti-Israel detractor.”

“Once again, a progressive pro-Israel Democrat has prevailed over a candidate who represents the extremist fringe that is hostile to the Jewish state,” according to the statement.

Bush called Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal” after he spoke to a joint session of Congress in July.

“It is sickening that Congress gave him a standing ovation,” Bush posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “History will remember those who stood for genocide and those who opposed it.”

During Tuesday’s speech, Bush told the crowd her campaign spent only $2 million in 2020 to unseat Lacy Clay, who along with his father held the seat for 52 years. This Congressional race will probably be one of the most expensive in U.S. history.

“Lying and deceit cost a lot of money,” Bush said. “It cost a lot of money to lie.”

Bush said she witnessed a different view of a political campaign and it changed her view of public service.

“See, now they’re about to see this other Cori, this other side,” Bush said. “Let me say this, I just grew up a whole lot more the last couple of weeks.”

Bush emphasized her commitment to the people in her district, especially those of Arab and Palestinian heritage.

“To the people of St. Louis, of the 1st District, what did I say when the insurrectionists came?” Bush asked. “When the insurrectionists came, we’re bangin’ to the end. And so this here was its own type of insurrection on the people. But that’s OK. Because this time, I’m taking whoever is ready and we’re going to be bangin’ to the end.”

Bush challenged Bell to become a unifier, especially during events to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Ferguson riot this weekend.

