Ex-Sen. Sinema Seeks to Subpoena Adultery Victim’s Therapy Records

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is being sued for having sex with her security guard and breaking up his family in the process. Now, she seeks to subpoena the mental therapy records of the woman who was the security guard’s wife at the time of the affair.

Sinema’s subpoena was disclosed Thursday in a motion to quash the subpoena by Heather Ammel, who was married to Matthew Ammel, the guard with whom the ex-senator allegedly had an affair.

“[Sinema] also subpoenaed [Heather’s] privileged therapy records,” her motion to quash says. “[Sinema’s] request is completely unrelated to the issue.”

Sinema’s lawyers have yet to respond to the motion to quash.

Heather is suing Sinema for “alienation of affection”—a North Carolina law that says someone can be held financially liable for initiating an affair—and seeks over $25,000 in damages.

However, Sinema said in a motion to dismiss filed in March that her relationship with Matthew only started after he and Heather were separated. Moreover, the relationship didn’t occur in North Carolina, according to her motion.

According to the lawsuit, Heather Ammel found that Sinema was messaging her husband salacious photos, including one of her wrapped in a towel. Sinema also encouraged the husband to bring MDMA drugs—commonly known as ecstasy—on work trips “so that she could guide him through a psychedelic experience.”

In 2024, Matthew Ammel flew to San Francisco and stayed in Sinema’s hotel “for hours.” Later that year, he stayed at her home in Arizona.

Matthew also took their kids to see Sinema, attending a Green Day concert at one point, according to the lawsuit.

Sinema and Matthew remain in a relationship, the lawsuit added.

It’s not clear when a judge will rule on the former senator’s motion to dismiss. The parties have an evidentiary hearing set for August.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.