Former NIH Director Admits No Science Behind Social Distancing

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) A transcript released last week by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic revealed that scientific evidence was not behind the 6 feet of “social distancing” guideline that was issued by the National Institutes of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subcommittee chairman Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, released the transcript from the testimony of former NIH Director Francis Collins in which GOP lawmakers grilled him over whether there was a scientific basis to support the policy, which forced many businesses and other public facilities to make major accommodations in order to remain open.

Majority Counsel: “Do you recall science or evidence that supported the six-feet distance?”

Dr. Collins: “I do not.”

Majority Counsel: “Is that I do not recall or I do not see any evidence supporting six feet?”

Dr. Collins: “I did not see evidence, but I’m not sure I would have been shown evidence at that point.”

Majority Counsel: “Since then, it has been an awfully large topic. Have you seen any evidence since then supporting six feet?”

Dr. Collins: “No.”

Collins was the boss of former COVID czar Anthony Fauci while he was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci came to a similar conclusion when he admitted back in January that the 6 feet of social distancing “just sort of appeared.”

The subcommittee then released a memo highlighting the seriousness of the social distancing fallout.

“The six feet of separation recommendation had real life consequences,” it said.

“This guideline made it nearly impossible for schools nationwide to re-open due to the pressure from teachers unions to follow this guideline,” it continued. “In addition, businesses had to adapt at great cost or risk complete closure.”

The consequences of these mandatory enforcements included increased suicide rates, academic struggles, business closures and travel restrictions.

Collins helped lead the U.S. response at the onset of the COVID pandemic as the director of the NIH until his resignation in late 2021. His former deputy, Lawrence Tabak, is expected to testify before the committee on Thursday.