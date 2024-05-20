Quantcast
Biden Faces Pressure for Drug Test Prior to Debating Trump

'The American people need to understand what is the true mental capacity of Joe Biden...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Will President Joe Biden use any performance-enhancing substances to prepare for the CNN presidential debates on June 27? Many Republicans are demanding answers. 

On Sunday, Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., called for Biden to be drug-tested before debating Donald Trump, echoing calls from the former president himself. 

The calls stem from the arguments that Biden was drugged to speak eloquently during the State of the Union address. 

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Donalds said he “absolutely” agreed with Rep. Greg Murphy’s, R-N.C., claim that Biden was “jacked up” during the State of the Union address.

“You could tell that when Joe Biden comes in, he’s jacked up, and as the hour goes by, he slowly winds down,” Donalds added. 

He stressed the importance of drug testing before the debates.  

“The American people need to understand if they’re giving him some injection, so that he can actually look like coherent and he’s with us,” he said. “The American people need to understand what is the true mental capacity of Joe Biden.” 

Luna concurred with Donalds’ comments and added, “We’re talking about someone who has the ability to launch nukes.” 

The Florida lawmaker also emphasized Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s, R-N.J., remarks about the need to obtain audio recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Biden to verify Hur’s decision to avoid pressing charges. 

“The reason we’re fighting so hard to hear these audio recordings of the president during his interview is we need to insure that this individual is essentially capable of not just leading this country, but he can make those tough decisions,” Luna said. “And, frankly, I’m not trying to be funny here, we don’t necessarily trust he can do that right now.”

