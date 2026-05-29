Prosecutors: Charlotte Hotel Security Team Hired Felons, and Sold Drugs, Guns

(The Center Square) Security members of a Charlotte hotel, some with extensive criminal records and documentation as gang members, sold narcotics and firearms to investigating law enforcement officers, the U.S. Department of Justice says in a federal complaint.

Five people face federal charges in drug trafficking and firearms violations following the probe by the FBI and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and 10 people total were arrested. A warrant has been issued for an 11th. The activity happened at the Garden Inn & Suites, commonly known as the Garden Inn, in the Sugar Creek corridor in northeastern Charlotte.

The hotel racked up, at a minimum, 57 arrests and 590 police calls in 29 months climaxing with a Wednesday morning raid.

“This hotel property has functioned as a stronghold for illicit activity, operating as a distribution hub for illegal firearms and narcotics,” said Chief Estella D. Patterson of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “The data tells a stark, undeniable story: in 2025, CMPD officers responded to over 240 calls for service at this single location – a staggering, nearly 20% increase compared to the year prior. When local, state, and federal agencies align their power, we do not just disrupt criminal enterprises – we dismantle them.”

Six of those arrested are facing state charges for drugs and firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a civil forfeiture action against the Garden Inn. It says the property was a site for and facilitated significant illegal drug trafficking.

For six months, lawmen investigated. Prosecutors in the office of Russ Ferguson, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, say fentanyl, cocaine base, other narcotics and illegal firearms were distributed in and around the hotel.

In addition to the arrests since Wednesday’s raid, lawmen made 47 arrests while being called to the hotel 590 times between Jan. 1, 2024, and May 18 of this year.

“The hotel itself serves almost like a farmers market for drugs and guns,” Ferguson said. “There are multiple rooms on multiple levels where people are buying drugs and guns. And those innocent people living there were duped.”

The “duped” comment is a reference to Garden Inn advertising “24/7 security.”

Ferguson said hotel owner Jessica Woodard didn’t cooperate with local police wishing to view surveillance footage after a shooting on the property. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police met with Woodard to share concerns about her hired security, he said.

“They created the crime there instead of stopping it, and that’s why we filed our action today to seize the hotel,” Ferguson said. “If you’re working with the side of the criminals instead of the side of the police, we are going to use our federal asset forfeiture power to take your hotel.”

Criminal indictments unsealed include:

• Justin Lamont Day, 29, is charged with distribution of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Michael Boatwright, 37, of Charlotte, is charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

• Marcus Logan, 39, of Gastonia, N.C., is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Naquan Smith, 43, of Charlotte, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Logan was the head of the security team.

Six others facing state charges are:

• Octavius Elmore, possession of a stolen firearm.

• Dameion Ikard, possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to sell and distribute cocaine.

• Nelson Lewis, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to sell or distribute cocaine.

• Anthony Logan, possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Krysti White, trafficking methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon.

• Destiny Ikard, simple possession of a scheduled II substance.