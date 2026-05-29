Ex-FBI Agent Can’t Shake Lawsuit from Director’s Girlfriend

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A judge has denied former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin’s motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by Director Kashyap Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, who is suing Seraphin over his claims that she’s an Israeli intelligence asset who’s acting as a “honeypot”—a tactic where someone sexually manipulates their target to compromise, manipulate or spy on them.

Seraphin filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit last November on the grounds that he was being sarcastic when he made those comments, and that Wilkins is a public figure.

But a judge denied both of those arguments last Friday. The judge said any reasonable listener would have thought Seraphin, who paints himself as a whistleblower, was being serious when he accused Wilkins. The judge also said that Seraphin acted with “actual malice”—meaning that it doesn’t matter whether Wilkins is a public figure.

ICYMI: A judge denied ex-FBI agent Kyle Seraphin's motion to dismiss Kash Patel's girlfriend's defamation lawsuit.

The judge didn't buy his claim that he was joking when he accused her of being Mossad, and ruled he acted with 'actual malice.'

Court filing from @SeamusHughes https://t.co/lgK3JR4v4H pic.twitter.com/KWUBx8YQdT — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 29, 2026

Seraphin initially levied his allegations towards Wilkins last August.

“[Patel] has had his own little ‘honeypot’ issue that’s been going on of late, so we’re just going to acknowledge it real publicly. He’s got a girlfriend that is half his age, who is apparently is both a country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble, a friend of John Rich through [Dan] Bongino, who also now owns a big chunk of Rumble, and she’s also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA,” Seraphin said on his online show.

When Seraphin first responded to the lawsuit on Alex Jones’s show on Aug. 28, he did not say he was joking about Wilkins. In fact, he doubled down on his claims.

“Look, we drew some real simple, logical connections: You have a 26-year-old gal that has connections to every single person in the conservative industry, that somehow was this very popular country music singer at the age of 21. She has a political podcast—I don’t know what 25-year-olds know about politics … And then she’s hired on by PragerU, as well. And the CEO of PragerU was an IDF, Unit 8200 operative,” Seraphin told Jones.

“You’ve got an 18-year age gap. That’s worth asking questions [about] … She was a press secretary for two months … When you start looking at some of these things, and you read some of these internet rabbit holes, you go like, ‘Well shoot. There’s a lot of smoke in that, and it’s really strange,’” he added.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Responds To FBI Director Kash Patel's Girlfriend Suing Him For His Coverage Of Allegations That She May Be Connected To Israeli Intelligence pic.twitter.com/CtW3RswrmY — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 29, 2025

Wilkins is also suing right-wing influencer Elijah Schaffer for promoting the Israeli allegations against her.

Wilkins’s lawsuit against Schaffer stems from a Sept. 14 tweet where a Twitter/X account explained how females from the Mossad—Israeli’s intelligence agency—have been used as “honeypots” to seduce government officials and other targets. In response to that tweet, right-wing influencer Elijah Schaffer tweeted a photo of Patel and Wilkins.

Schaffer didn’t explicitly say that Wilkins was an Israeli honeypot sent to seduce Patel. Nevertheless, his post prompted Wilkins to file a lawsuit on Oct. 28 in federal court.

The lawsuit against Schaffer has been heavily criticized since he only tweeted out a picture. Schaffer, for his part, said he plans to fight the lawsuit vigorously, including by obtaining discovery to see if Patel is the one pushing it.

I was just SUED for $5,000,000 over my X posts criticizing Israel by FBI director Kash Patel's inner circle. I've never engaged in defamation or illegal activity. Gross LAW FARE This is an ATTACK on free speech & an EMBARRASSMENT to the FBI & Trump Admin Here is my RESPONSE: pic.twitter.com/icLMOddwpP — E (@ElijahSchaffer) November 11, 2025

However, a judge also denied Schaffer’s motion to dismiss, and the parties are negotiating a settlement in that case.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.