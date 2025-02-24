Ex-Democrat Founds Brand to Oppose Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

(Casey Harper, The Center Square) A growing coalition of female athletes are standing up to keep women’s sports solely for biological women.

The United Nations released a recent report saying trans athletes have won about 900 medals that would have gone to roughly 600 female athletes.

The issue came to a head most recently when President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning biological men from competing in women’s sports and another saying there are only two sexes.

Jennifer Sey, CEO and founder of the sports apparel brand, xx-xy Athletics, told The Center Square that while Trump’s order is significant, there are many more battles to be fought on this issue.

“I think what Trump has done is the right thing,” Sey said. “He’s put this in the cultural consciousness. And now I think we, the people, have to fight for legislation to get this done and final and permanent.”