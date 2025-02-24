Quantcast
Monday, February 24, 2025

Critics Rip Into Alec Baldwin’s New Reality Show, Dubbed ‘A New Low’

'If this series is meant to make us feel sympathy, it has done the reverse...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actor Alec Baldwin received criticism Sunday over his new TLC reality tv show titled The Baldwins.

The show follows the 30 Rock actor and his family before he was set to stand trial for the 2021 Rust shooting. Baldwin accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun was loaded with a live round on the set.

The incident was brought up during the first episode, resulting in critics to trash the show for how it was portrayed.

The Daily Mail’s review of the show slammed Baldwin for making the tragic event all about himself.

“If this series is meant to make us feel sympathy, it has done the reverse,” the writer noted.

During the show, Baldwin discussed the past year as he was going through the lead up to his now dropped involuntary manslaughter charge.

“This past year was just terrible. There was times I’d lay in bed and I’d go, ‘Wow! I can’t get up.’ That’s not like me,” the actor said in a cut away scene.

The Telegraph noted how the show weirdly goes from serious moments to the family going to get their haircut as a group. The writer compared the show to “a saccharine pity party, where Baldwin swings between mucking about with his kids and staring into space as he contemplates the manslaughter charges.”

While Baldwin does not directly mention the tragedy, his wife Hilaria commented over the course of the hour show.

“Halyna lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy,” Hilaria Baldwin said. “We are going to feel and carry that pain forever.”

Social media users also were appalled with how the death was discussed.

“I just saw this advertised on tv and she says ‘where do you go from a tragedy’ maybe she should ask Halyna’s husband and child,” one user wrote. “Exploiting her death for money is disgusting and a disgrace, I hope nobody watches your trash TLC.”

Others called it a slap in the face to Hutchins’s family and many stated they will boycott watching.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Pokes Fun at DOGE Critics w/ SpongeBob Meme
Next article
Ex-Democrat Founds Brand to Oppose Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com