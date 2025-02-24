Critics Rip Into Alec Baldwin’s New Reality Show, Dubbed ‘A New Low’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actor Alec Baldwin received criticism Sunday over his new TLC reality tv show titled The Baldwins.

The show follows the 30 Rock actor and his family before he was set to stand trial for the 2021 Rust shooting. Baldwin accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun was loaded with a live round on the set.

The incident was brought up during the first episode, resulting in critics to trash the show for how it was portrayed.

The Daily Mail’s review of the show slammed Baldwin for making the tragic event all about himself.

“If this series is meant to make us feel sympathy, it has done the reverse,” the writer noted.

During the show, Baldwin discussed the past year as he was going through the lead up to his now dropped involuntary manslaughter charge.

“This past year was just terrible. There was times I’d lay in bed and I’d go, ‘Wow! I can’t get up.’ That’s not like me,” the actor said in a cut away scene.

The Telegraph noted how the show weirdly goes from serious moments to the family going to get their haircut as a group. The writer compared the show to “a saccharine pity party, where Baldwin swings between mucking about with his kids and staring into space as he contemplates the manslaughter charges.”

While Baldwin does not directly mention the tragedy, his wife Hilaria commented over the course of the hour show.

“Halyna lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy,” Hilaria Baldwin said. “We are going to feel and carry that pain forever.”

Social media users also were appalled with how the death was discussed.

“I just saw this advertised on tv and she says ‘where do you go from a tragedy’ maybe she should ask Halyna’s husband and child,” one user wrote. “Exploiting her death for money is disgusting and a disgrace, I hope nobody watches your trash TLC.”

Others called it a slap in the face to Hutchins’s family and many stated they will boycott watching.