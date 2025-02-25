Quantcast
Monday, February 24, 2025

Disturbing Emails Expose Biden’s Secret ‘Transgender Sex Chatroom’

'I’ve found that i like being penetrated...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rose Montoya
Rose Montoya / IMAGE: @therosemontoya via Instagram

Note: This report contains lewd language reportedly used by Biden-era federal employees at the National Security Agency. Reader discretion is advised.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A group of transgender federal employees at the National Security Agency allegedly used a taxpayer-funded messaging system to blatantly discuss gender surgeries, sexual fetishes and even penetration, according to disturbing emails unearthed by City Journal on Monday. 

Uncovered by journalists Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman, the messages—dating back to the Biden administration—expose lewd conversations on a chat system originally meant solely for mission-related topics. This stands in stark contrast to President Joe Biden’s pompous pledge to restore decency in 2021.

According to screenshots of the messages, one transgender-identifying intelligence worker boasted about feeling pleasure from getting “my butthole zapped by a laser,” calling the sensation “shocking.” 

Another worker promoted estrogen treatment, which some biological men take to grow breasts in an attempt to mimic the female puberty. “Look, I just enjoy helping other people experience boobs,” this worker allegedly said.

A third Defense Intelligence Agency worker appeared to reference gender castration, saying: “[O]ne of the weirdest things that gives me euphoria is when i pee, i don’t have to push anything down to make sure it aims right.” 

In another chat thread, an employee positively described their reassignment surgery as “everything,” adding: “I’ve found that i like being penetrated (never liked it before GRS), but all the rest is just as important as well.” 

The same worker claimed the surgery was “100000000% worth it” but lamented that the taxpayers did not foot the bill.  

Another worker indicated they would have traveled to Thailand for facial feminization surgery if insurance hadn’t covered it. However, it’s unclear whether taxpayer-funded insurance paid for it. 

“I’m on tricare retired, and at least as of now, it doesn’t cover any gender affirming surgeries. Paid for everything out of pocket,” the worker replied. 

The messages did not stop there. In another instance, an intelligence worker claimed that their preferred pronouns were “it/its” rather than the traditional “she/her” or “he/him.” 

These shocking messages reflect Biden’s promotion of transgenderism at the expense of taxpayers. This all came crashing down on Jan. 20, when Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president. 

“Efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attack women by depriving them of their dignity, safety, and well-being,” Trump wrote in an executive order minutes after being inaugurated. “The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system. Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself.” 

He added, “Accordingly, my Administration will defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male.” 

Read Ruffo’s findings below:

 

 

