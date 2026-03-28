Gold Pullback Sparks Debate as War Narrative Dominates Markets

(Money Metals News Service) In a recent episode of the Money Metals podcast, host Mike Maharrey sat down with renowned precious metals analyst Jeff Clark to unpack the sharp pullback in gold prices and the dominant narratives driving market sentiment. As of their Thursday afternoon recording, gold had declined again, with many analysts attributing the weakness to rising oil prices, inflation fears, and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

Clark pushed back on the certainty of that narrative. While acknowledging that higher inflation could justify rate hikes, he emphasized that the outcome is far from inevitable. Much depends on how geopolitical tensions unfold and whether economic conditions deteriorate. If the conflict drags on and begins to damage economic growth, the Fed could just as easily pivot toward rate cuts, even in the face of elevated inflation.

Maharrey reinforced this point by highlighting historical precedent. During crises such as 2008, the 2019 market instability, and the pandemic, the Fed consistently chose monetary easing over tightening. The assumption that rates must rise in response to current conditions, therefore, may be overly simplistic.

(Interview Starts Around 5:39 Mark)

Inflation Fears and the Paradox of Selling Gold

A central contradiction discussed in the episode is the current wave of selling in gold despite widespread expectations of rising inflation. Traditionally viewed as an inflation hedge, gold is being liquidated at the very moment many investors fear inflation could accelerate.

Clark noted that while oil price spikes may temporarily lift certain prices, inflation is measured monthly and may prove short-lived if geopolitical tensions ease within a month or two. Even a brief surge in inflation readings during March and April would not necessarily justify a sustained tightening cycle or a wholesale abandonment of inflation hedges.

Both Maharrey and Clark suggested that markets may be overreacting to short-term headlines. The assumption that inflation will persist long enough to drive policy changes remains uncertain, and selling gold on that premise could prove premature.

Mining Sector Margins Remain Exceptionally Strong

Turning to the mining sector, Clark offered a striking perspective on profitability. The average all-in sustaining cost across the gold mining industry currently sits around $1,500 per ounce. Against an average gold price exceeding $4,500 in the first quarter, this implies margins of roughly 66%.

Even if gold were to average $4,000, miners would still enjoy margins near 62%, far surpassing most industries. Clark contrasted this with grocery stores, which often operate on margins of just 1% to 2%, and even highly profitable companies like Apple, which report margins around 32%.

Despite these robust fundamentals, mining stocks have not yet fully reflected this profitability. This disconnect, Clark argued, represents significant untapped upside potential.

Why Gold Stocks and Gold Itself Haven’t Broken Out

One of the most compelling insights from the discussion is that both gold mining stocks and gold itself have not yet broken out relative to broader equity markets. Clark pointed to ratios comparing gold and mining stocks to indices like the NASDAQ, noting that both remain near levels seen during the COVID period and even below 2016 in some cases.

This means that despite gold rising from around $2,000 to over $4,300, it has not meaningfully outperformed equities. For these ratios to return to prior peaks, gold and mining stocks would need to rise significantly, equities would need to fall, or both.

Clark suggested that the missing ingredient is a sustained bear market in general equities. While the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, down about 10% from its highs, there has not yet been the kind of prolonged downturn that forces mainstream investors to rotate into gold and mining stocks.

Until that shift occurs, institutional capital may continue favoring gold itself over mining equities.

Deleveraging and Short-Term Volatility

The episode also explored the mechanics behind gold’s recent decline. Clark explained that leveraged institutional positions can amplify selloffs. When gold prices begin to fall, funds may be forced to liquidate positions to meet margin requirements or cover losses elsewhere.

Maharrey pointed to historical examples, including the early stages of the 2008 financial crisis, when gold initially dropped sharply before embarking on a powerful rally. In that case, approximately 43% of the prior bull run was erased before monetary stimulus drove prices significantly higher.

This pattern suggests that short-term declines do not necessarily invalidate the broader bullish trend.

What the Market Is Missing Beneath the Headlines

Clark argued that the intense focus on war-related headlines is obscuring more important long-term drivers of the gold market. While daily news cycles emphasize oil prices and geopolitical developments, deeper structural issues remain unresolved.

Among these is the reality that all global currencies are now fiat, a historically unprecedented situation. Clark emphasized that gold serves as insurance against the long-term consequences of currency debasement and systemic instability.

He also noted that debt and deficit issues remain unaddressed, and monetary policy risks continue to build in the background. Even the assumption that interest rates will rise is not universally held, with roughly 44% to 46% of analysts expecting hikes and about 60% anticipating no change in April at the time of the discussion.

These uncertainties reinforce the case for maintaining exposure to gold despite short-term volatility.

A “$1,000 Sale” and Opportunity in the Dip

Clark framed the recent pullback as a rare opportunity rather than a warning sign. With gold trading more than $1,000 below its late-January peak, he described the current environment as a “sale” for investors.

For those with less than 5% of their assets allocated to gold, he suggested this dip represents a chance to build positions at more favorable prices. Importantly, he emphasized that investors do not need to deploy capital all at once but can accumulate gradually.

This perspective aligns with the broader theme of the episode: volatility creates opportunity. Rather than reacting emotionally to short-term price swings, investors should focus on long-term fundamentals and strategic positioning.

Navigating Volatility with Discipline

In closing, Clark offered a philosophical framework for navigating turbulent markets. Drawing on an analogy from his colleague Jeff Valks, he noted that sailors do not expect calm seas every day. Instead, they prepare for storms and continue forward.

Applying this to investing, Clark encouraged maintaining positions, buying during dips, and keeping sight of the larger macroeconomic picture. The combination of volatility and opportunity, he argued, is precisely what defines successful long-term investing.

Clark also revealed that his firm has been actively buying during the current correction, underscoring confidence in the long-term trajectory of gold and mining stocks.

As Maharrey concluded, many of the reasons investors were bullish on gold before the current geopolitical tensions—rising debt, currency debasement, and unresolved fiscal imbalances—remain firmly in place. The war may dominate headlines, but the underlying drivers of the gold market have not changed.

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