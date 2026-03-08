Sunday, March 8, 2026

Nail Bomb Thrown at Anti-Islam Provocateur in NYC

All three people have been arrested, and an investigation is underway...

Jake Lang, center, who organized the protest March Against Minnesota Fraud, clutches his head as he leaves the rally near Minneapolis City Hall, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(Headline USAA counterprotester demonstrating against a “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” event Saturday lit and threw a device containing nuts, bolts and screws at the protesting crowd after someone from that group used pepper spray on the counterprotest, police said.

The FBI is reportedly investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism.

Tensions continued to heighten when someone in the counterprotest lit and threw a device police described as smaller than a football into the protesting crowd of about 20 people.

The device struck a barrier and extinguished itself “a few feet from police officers,” police said. The same person then ran, and another person gave a him a second device, which he then dropped. The devices, which police said were smaller than a football, were wrapped in black tape with nuts, bolts, and screws, as well as a hobby fuse that could be lit. Police said it was unclear if they were functioning devices or a hoax.

All three people have been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

Police didn’t report any injuries during a news conference and said they believed Mayor Zohran Mamdani was not in the residence at the time.

Lang was previously charged with assaulting an officer with a baseball bat, civil disorder and other crimes before receiving clemency as part of President Donald Trump’s sweeping act of clemency for Jan. 6 defendants last year. Lang recently announced that he is running for U.S. Senate in Florida.

Lang has also protested in Minneapolis during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Tisch said about 20 people showed up to the protest tied to him on Saturday, and the counterprotest had about 125 people at its peak.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

