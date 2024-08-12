Epstein Victims Can’t Remain Anonymous When Suing the FBI, Judge Rules

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A federal judge has ruled once again that the 12 Jeffrey Epstein victims suing the FBI for allowing Epstein’s sex-trafficking network to operate with impunity can’t proceed with their lawsuit anonymously.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ruled Friday that the Epstein victims must use their real names, reaffirming her previous ruling from April 30.

The victims sought to sue the FBI anonymously for several reasons, including that they didn’t want to relive their trauma in public, and because they still fear retaliation from Epstein’s cronies. Judge Vyskocil denied those arguments in April, and expressed annoyance that the plaintiffs made similar arguments in asking her to reconsider.

JUST IN: A Judge overseeing the Tort Claim against the FBI for failure to investigate Jeffrey Epstein, ordered that the 12 Jane Does may NOT proceed anonymous or under pseudonym All plaintiffs must respond by August 30th using their full legal identities. pic.twitter.com/sAsqH1XzMV — TheFallOutCases (@FallOutCases) August 9, 2024

“In their renewed motion, Plaintiffs largely reassert the same arguments already considered and rejected by this Court. Plaintiffs instead appear to use their renewed motion primarily as an avenue to address the findings the Court made on Plaintiffs’ original motion and argue why the Court should now find differently,” she said.

“Such second bites at the apple—i.e., tediously parsing through the Court’s opinion and attempting to convince the Court to change its mind—are improper.”

Judge Vyskocil previously downplayed the Epstein victims’ concerns as too speculative for her to allow the lawsuit to proceed anonymously.

“Plaintiffs’ unsupported theory that unspecified and unknown alleged ‘co-conspirators’ may cause them ‘serious harm’ is too speculative to support their motion. Moreover, this action is not brought against Epstein’s estate or any other alleged co-conspirator. This action is brought against the United States of America,” she said.

It’s not immediately clear whether the plaintiffs will still pursue the lawsuit under the real names, or if some will drop from the case.

The survivors initially filed their lawsuit in February, nearly a year after they filed a complaint with the Justice Department over the matter.

The lawsuit recounts the FBI’s long, sorry track record on the Epstein case, starting when the bureau ignored a complaint from Epstein victim Maria Farmer in 1996.

“Between 1996 and 2006, the FBI continued to receive reports, complaints and tips concerning the illegal sex trafficking of women and underage minors, sex abuse and human rights violations committed by Jeffrey Epstein and associates. In March of 2005, the FBI was alerted by the Palm Beach Police Department of child prostitution. In fact, there was a 14-year-old girl who was solicited to Epstein’s mansion for sex,” the lawsuit said.

Even when the FBI opened an investigation into Epstein in 2006, the result was a sweetheart deal, where he pleaded guilty to solicitation of a minor in exchange for non-prosecution. Epstein served 13 months in jail, during which time he was allowed to leave for work release during the day. The FBI then closed its investigation in 2008, allowing Epstein to again run amok for another decade.

After Epstein’s 2008 unusual plea deal, more reports, tips and complaints were received by the FBI concerning sex with teenagers, minors, sex trafficking and abuse, the lawsuit continued.

“The FBI was aware of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring between New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, Paris and the U.S. Virgin Islands which continued after Epstein was a registered sex offender,” the lawsuit said.

“It was not until 11 years later, Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, and charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. Epstein died in jail before the case could be prosecuted for these heinous crimes.”

The victims are asking the court to award them damages for the FBI’s negligence.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.