Lil Pump Exposes ‘Proud RINO’ Adam Kinzinger in Alleged Risqué Photoshoot

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) A series of compromising photographs, reportedly from the gay hookup site Grindr, led some to speculate that former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., may have been blackmailed.

There is speculation that these pictures found on gay dating site, Grindr, might be of Little Cryin’ @AdamKinzinger RINO Kinzinger has been a harsh critic of @realDonaldTrump We hope these claims are false since Adam is married to a woman and has a child with her…… pic.twitter.com/AWKoRZgJzW — MarketKap (@Market_Kap) August 11, 2024

Kinzinger, a self-described “proud RINO,” vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and former member of House Democrats’ Jan. 6 committee, picked a fight with Lil Pump over after the rapper vowed to leave the United States if Vice President Kamala Harris were elected president.

Lil Pump (né Gazzy Garcia), the rapper behind “Gucci Gang”made the remark in a video on Friday while announcing an update on his upcoming diss track about Harris.

“I swear on my dad’s grave, if this stupid a** b**ch Kamala Harris wins the f**king election, I’m moving out of America boy, I swear on everything,” said Lil Pump.

Lil Pump claims that he will leave the country if Kamala Harris wins the election pic.twitter.com/cxdDxiYl1z — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 9, 2024

On Saturday morning, Kinzinger—who has spent his days obsessively attacking Trump supporters since his retirement from Congress—unwisely decided to start beef with the flamboyant SoundCloud star.

“Expect another jump in her poll numbers now,” Kinzinger posted in response to the video.

Lil Pump was quick to strike back at the snarky comment with a series of risqué photos that appeared to depict the husband and father showing off his rear area.

“Are these your pictures Adam?” he wrote.

While the photos did not show the subject’s face, a memorial bracelet and tattoo matched those previously appearing in photos of Kinzinger on his public social-media channels.

Right-wing activist and investigative journalist Laura Loomer posted on Sunday that Kinzinger had locked down all replies on his X page.

BREAKING: After homo erotic pictures were released by @lilpump that appear to possibly be former Congressman @AdamKinzinger (Trump hater by the way) who is married to a woman and has a baby, Adam Kinzinger has LOCKED his replies on X so people can’t comment. @sofiakinzinger… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 11, 2024

However, his wife, Sofia Kinzinger, took to X to make a long statement attacking “MAGA people” in response to the scandal without directly addressing the photos or allegations of her husband’s infidelity.

“Oh people, l don’t hate you, but sometimes you guys make it really hard not to dislike you,” she said in one of the thread’s posts, which also decried attempts to intimidate her.

Although Sofia Kinzinger also prevented people from commenting directly on the posts, Lil Pump responded to one using the “Quote” feature, pressing her to confirm whether the pictures of her husband were real. She did not respond.

so are the pictures of your “husband” real? 🤔 https://t.co/XQUh9wOY9v — Lil Pump (@lilpump) August 11, 2024

Kinzinger became an infamous member of the Republican Party after he and former Rep. Liz Cheney sat as the only non-Democrats on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. He was censured by the Republican National Committee and subsequently left Congress after his term, facing a strong likelihood of being defeated in a primary race, as Cheney ultimately was.

Alongside Lil Pump, Trump has successfully earned the support of many young rappers and influencers. Rae Sremmurd, the hip-hop duo behind “Black Beatles”, notably tweeted “Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp,” in July after the coup of President Joe Biden.

Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

Other rappers who have voiced their support for Trump’s 2024 election bid include Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and Sexyy Red. Kanye West, also known as Ye, was a prominent backer of Trump during his 2020 campaign.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.