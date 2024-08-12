Quantcast
FBI FOIA Response Hints at Others Being Involved in Trump Assassination Plot

'Were there others involved in the assassination attempt on Trump? If not, then why would the FBI use the excuse of protecting someone’s right to a fair trial to hide records...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Trump bullseye
Footage shows the 'bullseye' shot that would-be assassin Thomas Crooks hoped to take on former President Donald Trump a moment before he turned his head at a July 2024 rally in Butler, Pa. / IMAGE: @MarioNawfal via Twitter; graphic editing by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The non-profit transparency group Judicial Watch said Monday that the FBI has denied its Freedom of Information Act request for records on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump on the grounds that it could impede an ongoing investigation.

Judicial Watch said it requested on July 26 all FBI records about its preparation and coordination with the Secret Service for former President Trump’s presidential campaign rally in Butler, PA, on July 13, 2024. The FBI denied that request last week, citing FOIA exemption 7(A), which applies to information that “could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”

Judicial Watch said the particular exemption used by the FBI suggests that the bureau is either engaging in a cover-up or is investigating others involved in the shooting plot.

“Were there others involved in the assassination attempt on Trump? If not, then why would the FBI use the excuse of protecting someone’s right to a fair trial to hide records on the FBI’s and Secret Service’s inexcusable failures to protect Trump from being nearly assassinated?” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

“The Biden-Harris administration is running a major league cover-up on the near assassination of former President Trump.”

The FBI’s denial of Judicial Watch’s FOIA request follows a similar denial from the Secret Service.

Judicial Watch said it has over 25 FOIA and open records requests currently pending on the shooting of Trump with the Biden administration, local and state officials, and agencies in Pennsylvania.

Judicial Watch, which said it’s preparing to litigate for the records, isn’t the only group being denied information about the July 13 Trump shooting. Local law enforcement has also said they haven’t met with Secret Service over the matter, even though Trump is planning another rally for the same area.

In addition, Congress has accused federal law enforcement of stonewalling their investigations.

Local law enforcement is also suppressing evidence. Officials in Butler County, for example, are refusing to release 911 recordings from the rally, according to The Intercept.

Media outlets have also reported difficulties in obtaining autopsy results for the alleged shooter, Thomas Crooks.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
