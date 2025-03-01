Quantcast
Saturday, March 1, 2025

Elon Musk Has 14th Child

'I need his rocket babies...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Elon Musk
Elon Musk holds up a chainsaw he received from Argentina's President Javier Milei, right, as they arrive to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk has a 14th child who just had a birthday, the boy’s mother said Friday on Twitter.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,” said the mother, Shivon Zilis, who reportedly has three other kids with Musk. “Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”

Musk tacitly confirmed Zilis’s post by replying with a heart emoji.

The revelation about another Musk baby comes amidst drama Elon is having with another one of his baby’s mamas, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair.

St. Clair informed the world about her child with Musk on Valentine’s Day, and since then she has sued for custody of the child.

St. Clair claims that Musk was not present for the child’s birth and has only met the baby on three occasions — twice in Manhattan, where she lives, and once in Texas,” the New York Post reported last week. “Musk has also never asked to see the baby, nor asked for photos of him, the custody filing alleges.”

Adding to the drama, another female conservative leaked her own texts with St. Clair—showing that St. Clair planned to have Musk’s child some eight months before they purportedly had sex.

“I need his rocket babies,” one alleged text read.

“I need a caption to seduce Elon Musk” another one said May of 2023. “Look I’ll take one for the team, seduce elon, and get in a rocket to see what’s up.”

St. Clair hasn’t publicly commented on the matter. Musk doesn’t seem to mind that he was seduced.

“I want to knock you up again,” he reportedly told her after St. Clair sent a picture of herself.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

