Don Lemon Chases after NYC Subway in Bizarre TikTok Video

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Ex CNN anchor Don Lemon posted a bizarre video to social media where he attempted to get the attention of passengers on the New York City subway.

He shared the 15-second video with his 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

In the video, the former host tapped on the glass of the subway car to try and get the attention of passengers. The first time he attempted it, he showed a woman a blue tinted meme where the image of Donkey from the film Shrek was combined with Sonic the Hedgehog.

He began to laugh as the train pulled away and showed the person who was filming the meme.

Next, he showed a different passenger a blue-tinted photo of himself and even chased after the train as it pulled away.

He captioned the Thursday post, “Look at this picture…”

Lemon’s followers had a mixed reaction to the odd video.

“I’m here for the unhinged, unfiltered Don,” one user wrote.

Others noted how passages probably just wanted to be left alone. “Don Lemon leave me alone I’m just trying to go to work,” another added.

Someone reposted it to X and the majority of the replies were not in favor of Lemon’s antics.

“Don Lemon gets his rocks off chasing commuters with bizarre pictures of himself and Shrek-Sonic abomination,” the post was captioned. “Not clear if boomer humor or advanced trolling but NO ONE CARES that’s for sure.”