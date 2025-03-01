Kash Patel Debunks Reporting that FBI Ran ‘Honey Pot’ Operation against Trump Campaign

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Days before last November’s presidential election, the Washington Times reported startling whistleblower allegations that then-FBI Director James Comey conducted an off-the-books operation against Donald Trump in 2015—infiltrating his staff with at least two female undercover agents that acted as “honey pots” while on the campaign trail.

About four months later, the Times reported earlier this week that new FBI Director Kash Patel is investigating the allegations. Patel apparently looked into the matter, but he said on Friday that the allegations weren’t true.

“Just like when I exposed grotesque violations and fraud leading the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Crossfire Hurricane calling out corrupt actors; I will equally defend those attacked falsely, especially as your new FBI Director. A female agent was falsely referenced in the media this week as part of an alleged whistleblower disclosure- she was NOT a honeypot,” Patel said on Twitter/X.

“I have reviewed the matter, again, and she did the limited job assigned to her. These actions were also reviewed by Special Counsel John Durham and he found no evidence of any wrongdoing by her. This agent has dedicated her life to public service, and I will have her back for it.”

The Times has yet to report Patel’s new information. On Wednesday, the newspaper released a new story on the alleged scandal, reporting that the female agent in question was the handler of one or more FBI undercover agents who also targeted the Trump campaign.

“Additionally, the agent and another female FBI employee were described in the disclosures as bureau-certified undercover employees, or those who complete undercover training,” the Times wrote.

“Although one disclosure described the agent’s activities as a ‘scheme,’ not a case or an investigation, she wasn’t running it; Mr. Comey was calling the shots, the disclosure said.”

The latest Times report did address Patel’s remarks about Durham finding no evidence of a honey pot operation when he investigated Russiagate. According to the Times, Durham interviewed the whistleblower about the operation, but apparently ignored the information when it was provided, and didn’t include it in his special counsel’s report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.