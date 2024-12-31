Disney’s Newest ‘Snow White’ Trailer Continues to Receive Backlash

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The downfall of Disney’s soon to be released remake of Snow White continues to spiral with potential film watchers.

A teaser trailer for the film received over 1.4 million downvotes on YouTube earlier in December, according to Breitbart.

The film is set to be released in March 2025 and audiences do not seem to be keen to see the film.

A video of actress Rachel Zegler singing “Waiting on a Wish” was dropped on Christmas and viewers were quick to downvote the video.

It amassed nearly 25,000 dislikes to 3,500 likes, according to the outlet.

Viewers were quick to take to the comment section and expressed their dislike for the film.

“I only wish for this movie to be buried and forgotten or erased completely,” one user wrote.

Many of the comments were filled with people’s wish that the queen is victorious over Snow White.

“The Evil Queen seems like such a nice person compared to Snow White,” another user wrote.

In 2023 comments that Zegler made regarding the beloved classic started circulating on social media where she claimed the prince stalked the princess.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” she stated. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

More recently Zegler decided to weigh in regarding the election and bashed Trump supporters. She was later forced to apologize on social media.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week,” Zegler stated. “I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”