Quantcast
Saturday, November 9, 2024

Ella Emhoff and Hope Walz Have Public Meltdowns After Trump’s Historic Victory

'It just f**king hurts like a b*tch right now and that’s ok...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Ella Emhoff appears at a rally for her stepmother Sen. Kamala Harris, announcing Harris' presidential campaign in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The daughters of the 2024 Democratic candidates, who lost in a landslide to now President-elect Donald Trump, are having very public meltdowns on social media, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Ella Emhoff, daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is reportedly losing her mind over Trump’s impending inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. Hope Walz, the daughter of vice-presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, similarly expressed her “anger” over the election results. 

During Kamala Harris’s concession speech on Wednesday, Ella was seen hysterically sobbing, her face turning lobster red.

Ella shared a photo of herself crying via Instagram with the caption: “Truly no words. We are all going to get through this. It just f**king hurts like a b*tch right now and that’s ok.”

Ella also urged followers not to back down, insisting the “fight doesn’t stop now.” She added, “Just people check in on your people right now. … This is the time to organize, mobilize and make a difference in your communities big or small.” 

Hope seemingly did not want to be outdone by Ella, taking to TikTok to affirm her anger. 

“I’ve officially reached the point of anger, and I’m not an angry person, so I’m just trying to channel it,” she wrote Thursday, according to the Post.

In the same post, she scolded Americans for giving Harris the boot: “This country does not deserve Kamala Harris. That woman should go live her best life wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants, because we don’t deserve her at this point.” 

Hope went further, singling out black women: “The only people who delivered this election were black women and we failed them.” 

Like Ella, Hope issued a call to action, writing that she was giving herself “the week to accept” the results. “Then the work starts,” she added. “We got this, America. Going to be OK.” 

Ella and Hope’s public mourning followed Trump’s sweeping victory—a historic political comeback only seen more than a century ago, when President Grover Cleveland lost the White House in 1889, only to return in 1893. 

As a private citizen, Trump endured two federal indictments from the outgoing Biden-Harris DOJ, two state indictments, a head-scratching civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization, legal challenges to ballot access, two assassination attempts, relentless media attacks and widespread Big Tech censorship. 

Despite this, Americans took to the voting booth to send him back to the White House.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Muslims Target Jews in Netherlands
Next article
Trump Trolls Kamala, Offers to Pay Off Her Humiliating $20M Debt

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com