Ella Emhoff and Hope Walz Have Public Meltdowns After Trump’s Historic Victory

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The daughters of the 2024 Democratic candidates, who lost in a landslide to now President-elect Donald Trump, are having very public meltdowns on social media, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Ella Emhoff, daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is reportedly losing her mind over Trump’s impending inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. Hope Walz, the daughter of vice-presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, similarly expressed her “anger” over the election results.

During Kamala Harris’s concession speech on Wednesday, Ella was seen hysterically sobbing, her face turning lobster red.

Ella shared a photo of herself crying via Instagram with the caption: “Truly no words. We are all going to get through this. It just f**king hurts like a b*tch right now and that’s ok.”

Ella Emhoff seemingly loses her mind over stepmom Kamala Harris losing presidency to Trump https://t.co/JYGK2uLOz4 pic.twitter.com/8se6Jf47I8 — New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2024

Ella also urged followers not to back down, insisting the “fight doesn’t stop now.” She added, “Just people check in on your people right now. … This is the time to organize, mobilize and make a difference in your communities big or small.”

Hope seemingly did not want to be outdone by Ella, taking to TikTok to affirm her anger.

“I’ve officially reached the point of anger, and I’m not an angry person, so I’m just trying to channel it,” she wrote Thursday, according to the Post.

In the same post, she scolded Americans for giving Harris the boot: “This country does not deserve Kamala Harris. That woman should go live her best life wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants, because we don’t deserve her at this point.”

Hope went further, singling out black women: “The only people who delivered this election were black women and we failed them.”

Like Ella, Hope issued a call to action, writing that she was giving herself “the week to accept” the results. “Then the work starts,” she added. “We got this, America. Going to be OK.”

Tim Walz’s daughter said she’s “reached the point of anger” after mulling over her father and Kamala Harris’ failed bid for the White House. https://t.co/BGJeD2IOtV pic.twitter.com/MeGaW57l3X — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2024

Ella and Hope’s public mourning followed Trump’s sweeping victory—a historic political comeback only seen more than a century ago, when President Grover Cleveland lost the White House in 1889, only to return in 1893.

President-elect Donald Trump's victory puts him in a rare category of American presidents. He and Grover Cleveland are the only presidents to be elected to two non-consecutive terms. @MacFarlaneNews visited Cleveland's birthplace where he is more than just a name in the history… pic.twitter.com/dgVUhotZmA — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) November 9, 2024

As a private citizen, Trump endured two federal indictments from the outgoing Biden-Harris DOJ, two state indictments, a head-scratching civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization, legal challenges to ballot access, two assassination attempts, relentless media attacks and widespread Big Tech censorship.

Despite this, Americans took to the voting booth to send him back to the White House.