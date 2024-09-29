Quantcast
Sunday, September 29, 2024

Jonathan Turley Hints at Letitia James’s Downfall as Judges Finally Scrutinize Trump Case

'For some judges, however, the thrill may be gone....'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Law professor and author Jonathan Turley suggested Sunday that New York Attorney General Letitia James’s “lawfare” is falling apart. 

In an op-ed for The Hill, Turley wrote that “the political success of James in weaponizing her office has been in stark contrast with her legal setbacks in courts.”

He wrote that “the thrill may be gone,” recounting how several of James’s controversial cases have faced scrutiny in legal appeals.

“This week, two of James’s best-known campaigns were struggling in court,” Turley added, citing the infamous civil case against President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. 

The case is currently under appeal, with judges raising questions about the $464 million fine imposed on Trump by leftist Judge Arthur Engoron.

Engoron concurred with James’s claims that Trump allegedly inflated his properties’ values to secure generous loans, all of which were paid on time. 

“Not only where the banks fully paid on the loans and made considerable profits, but they wanted to make additional loans to the Trump organization,” Turley wrote. 

He cited Justice David Friedman, who told James that the law “is supposed to protect the market and the consumers — I don’t see it here.” 

Justice Peter Moulton echoed Friedman’s remarks, labeling the “immense penalty” as “troubling.” 

According to Turley, Moulton questioned, “How do you tether the amount that was assessed by [Engoron] to the harm that was caused here where the parties left these transactions happy?”

The legal scholar suggested that James may not care about the appeals court’s criticism of her cases. 

“In the end, James knows her audience, and it is not appellate judges. It does not matter to her if she is found to be violating the Constitution or abusing opponents. She has converted the New York legal system into a series of thrill-kills.”

He concluded, “For some judges, however, the thrill may be gone.”

James’s press office did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comments before this piece’s publication.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Emhoff, Who Cheated and Impregnated a Nanny, Boasts of Reshaping ‘Masculinity’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com