DOJ’s Anti-Trump Lawfare Racks Up a Staggering $35M Bill for Taxpayers

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden DOJ and Special Counsel Jack Smith have spent $35.7 million in taxpayer dollars prosecuting President Donald Trump, vastly outspending previous special counsels.

This figure covers the period from November 2022 to March 31, according to DOJ expenditure data reported by Forbes on Aug. 29.

Smith’s office spent $19.4 million, while the DOJ allocated an additional $16.3 million in resources. The $19.4 million includes $11.6 million for Smith’s salaries, benefits and security detail.

Smith’s expenditures surpassed the $11.3 million spent by Special Counsel Robert Hur on the criminal investigation into President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, covering Oct. 1 to March 2024.

In contrast, Special Counsel John Durham spent $9.8 million on his investigation into the FBI’s infamous probe of the Trump-Russian conspiracy theory. This expenditure covered the period from October 2020 to September 2023.

Special Counsel David Weiss has expended $3.7 million on the criminal investigation and prosecution of Hunter Biden, the president’s son. This amount covers the period from August 2023 to March 2024.

This hefty figure exposes the aggressive nature of Smith’s prosecution of Trump.

Smith was appointed special counsel on Nov. 18, 2022, to investigate Trump over a document dispute with the National Archives and Records Administration and his actions on Jan. 6, the day Congress certified the 2020 election for Biden.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the documents case, ruling that Smith’s appointment as special counsel violated the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The January 6 case, overseen by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, is set to go to trial in the weeks following the election.