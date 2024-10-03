Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Throws Father Under Bus, Endorses Kamala, Attacks MAGA

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It usually works the other way around, but the fruit fell far away from the tree this time.

Rudy Giuliani‘s daughter, Caroline, recently exposed herself as a leftist in her Vanity Fair essay. In the essay, Caroline endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and blamed Donald Trump for taking away her father.

“After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him, too,” she wrote in her piece.

Caroline also revealed that she has an extreme case of the Trump Derangement Syndrome when she wrote that she cried when her father told her in 2018 that he would become Trump’s lawyer.

“Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful,” Caroline wrote. “Trump being the president was the worst thing that ever happened to my dad, to my family, and to our nation’s modern history.”

In her piece, she also endorsed Harris for president, stating that she “has the experience, intelligence and fortitude to lead us to a brighter future, and seeing her hold Trump accountable in the debate only further confirms her ability to defend us from our most dangerous enemies, domestic and foreign.”

“Take it from me, Trump destroys everything he touches. I saw it happen to my family. Don’t let it happen to yours or to our country,” Caroline wrote.

After Vanity Fair published the piece, leftists and RINOs used the opportunity to attack Trump once again.

However, this was not the first time when Caroline showed Americans that she has been brainwashed by the culture controlled by the Left. In 2020, she published another piece in Vanity Fair, in which she endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“I may not be able to change my father’s mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office,” she wrote.

In 2016, she also endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, as reported by Politico.