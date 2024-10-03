Quantcast
Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Throws Father Under Bus, Endorses Kamala, Attacks MAGA

'Take it from me, Trump destroys everything he touches...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Rudy Giuliani with his daughter, Caroline. / PHOTO: @RpsAgainstTrump via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It usually works the other way around, but the fruit fell far away from the tree this time.

Rudy Giuliani‘s daughter, Caroline, recently exposed herself as a leftist in her Vanity Fair essay. In the essay, Caroline endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and blamed Donald Trump for taking away her father.

“After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him, too,” she wrote in her piece.

Caroline also revealed that she has an extreme case of the Trump Derangement Syndrome when she wrote that she cried when her father told her in 2018 that he would become Trump’s lawyer.

“Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful,” Caroline wrote. “Trump being the president was the worst thing that ever happened to my dad, to my family, and to our nation’s modern history.”

In her piece, she also endorsed Harris for president, stating that she “has the experience, intelligence and fortitude to lead us to a brighter future, and seeing her hold Trump accountable in the debate only further confirms her ability to defend us from our most dangerous enemies, domestic and foreign.”

Take it from me, Trump destroys everything he touches. I saw it happen to my family. Don’t let it happen to yours or to our country,” Caroline wrote.

After Vanity Fair published the piece, leftists and RINOs used the opportunity to attack Trump once again.

However, this was not the first time when Caroline showed Americans that she has been brainwashed by the culture controlled by the Left. In 2020, she published another piece in Vanity Fair, in which she endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“I may not be able to change my father’s mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office,” she wrote.

In 2016, she also endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, as reported by Politico.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Doug Emhoff, King of Reshaped ‘Masculinity,’ Viciously Slapped Girlfriend at Soirée
Next article
Biden-Harris Admin. Supports Dockworkers’ Strike

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com