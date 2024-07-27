Huh? Doug Emhoff Reveals Gay Affinity at ‘Queer Men’ Fundraiser

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s remarks at a fundraiser for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, shed light on his affinity for and friendship with same-sex couples.

Speaking at a “Black Gay and Queer Men for Harris” fundraiser, Emhoff recounted how he learned about President Joe Biden’s shocking decision to exit the 2024 ticket.

As reported by Politico’s Playbook on Friday, Emhoff mentioned that he had just finished a SoulCycle class with a “gay couple friend” in West Hollywood when his friend’s partner alerted him to the news while grabbing coffee.

Emhoff really leaned into the "I have gay friends" bit for this one pic.twitter.com/avuJEvTaxf — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 26, 2024

“My friend’s partner said, ‘You need to look at this,’” Emhoff told the attendees of a Queer Men for Harris call on Thursday. “I just went to the end — ‘cause I’m a lawyer, so I always go to the end. … He said, ‘No, look at the line above that.’”

He added, “I didn’t have my phone, so I ran and ran and got into our car, and of course my phone is just on fire, and it’s basically, ‘Call Kamala! Call Kamala! Call Kamala!’”

Emhoff said that Harris, now a presidential candidate, has barely spoken to him since announcing her presidential bid.

“We’ve just been hustling; I’ve barely even seen her or talked to her since this all happened,” he concluded.

The fundraiser, allegedly attended by nearly 2,500 individuals, was part of the Harris campaign’s plan to segregate supporters based on race, gender and even sexual orientation.

Previous Harris-led events included fundraisers for “white women” and “black women.” It is set to host an upcoming event “white men” only.

Emhoff will also host a fundraiser with Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, at Fire Island, a popular destination for members of the gay community. The BBC described it as a “gay paradise of sex and liberation” in 2022.

Harris, a self-described ally of the LGBT community, may face President Donald Trump in the 2024 general election.

Trump, the first president to appoint an openly gay man, Richard Grenell, to his cabinet, has also expressed support for the LGBT community.

Trump has enacted a no-tolerance foreign policy against Islamic terrorists targeting the LGBT.