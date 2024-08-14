Kamala Resurrects ‘Trust Women’ Slogan Despite Marrying, Working for Sexual Predators

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday took to X to urge her followers to “trust women,” a phrase that mirrors the “believe all women” slogan that gained popularity at the height of the MeToo movement.

While the post seemingly intends to draw attention to abortion and health care, it starkly contrasts with Harris’s past actions—especially concerning women allegedly victimized by those in her inner circle.

Take, for instance, Harris’s dismissal of several women who accused President Joe Biden, then a Democratic candidate, of sexual misconduct and even sexual assault.

Although Harris first claimed to believe Biden’s accusers, she accepted his offer to join him on the 2020 presidential ticket.

“I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said in 2019.

When asked specifically about Tara Reade’s accusations against Biden, Harris did not say whether she believed her. Instead, Harris stated Reade had the “right” to tell her story, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Another instance of potential hypocrisy includes Harris’s marriage to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Earlier this month, Emhoff came under fire after reports surfaced that he had impregnated his daughter’s nanny.

The affair led to the end of Emhoff’s first marriage with Kerstin Emhoff, and the nanny, Najen Naylor, was forced to quit her career as an educator.

Emhoff allegedly paid Naylor an undisclosed amount as she sought an abortion, according to the Daily Mail.

Emhoff ended up marrying Harris in 2014, six years after the scandal. Naylor declined Headline USA’s request for an phone or an in-person interview earlier this month.

Harris’s 1990s relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, then-speaker of the California Assembly, has also resurfaced in the headlines.

Brown, who was married at the time, propelled Harris’s political career by appointing her two lucrative positions, which Los Angeles Times described as “patronage” jobs in 1994.

Last month, this affair and Harris’s disregard for Brown’s marriage to Blanche Vitero were criticized by Georgia activist Michaelah Montgomery during a Trump rally in Georgia.

“The first step in destroying the black community is to dismantle the black family. So aside from her record as a prosecutor, why don’t we ask Mrs. Willie Brown if Kamala Harris cares about black families,” Montgomery said.

– Michaelah Montgomery#KamalaHarris #Atalanta #MichaelahMontgomery pic.twitter.com/dIVZu4jwNF — MAGALAR (@MAGA_LAR_USA) August 4, 2024

In response to these attacks, Harris’s supporters affirmed that it is sexist to question her relationship with Brown. Despite this line of defense, Harris’s professional relationship continue to plague her campaign.

Harris hired Kamau Marshall for the then-Harris-Biden campaign, paying him $6,500 a month, in what could amount to a $80,000 annual salary, according to Federal Election Commissions data reviewed by the Headline USA.

Marshall’s hiring came despite his 2020 scandal over past sexist posts unveiled by Fox News.

In 2011, Marshall tweeted about his preference for “power women” as long as they “know their place” and he could “where [sic] the pants.” In 2013, he tweeted, “It’s unattractive when a girl doesn’t act classy & does not know how to control her feelings.”

Despite the scandal, in 2021, Biden-Harris administration brought Marshall to the White House as deputy assistant, later promoting him to senior advisor at the Department of Education. He now holds the powerful and influential title of “senior advisor” at the Harris campaign, according to his LinkedIn.

Harris may have called on Americans to “trust” women, but the question remains: can they trust her?