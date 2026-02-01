Sunday, February 1, 2026

Don Lemon Arrested Close to Midnight by ‘Bevy of Agents’

The description of Lemon's arrest makes it seem far less harrowing than what many Jan. 6 protestors experienced, with many of them facing predawn raids by FBI SWAT teams...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Don Lemon
Don Lemon / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The DOJ arrested former CNN host-turned-YouTuber Don Lemon near midnight in Los Angeles, with his attorney claiming he was taken into custody by a “bevy of agents” as he prepared to attend the Grammys.

Lemon’s defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, made the comments during a Friday appearance on MS Now’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, where he proclaimed without evidence that the timing and manner of the arrest were designed to intimidate.

“They wanted it to be terrifying. They wanted it to be intimidating. They wanted it to create fear,” Lowell told Psaki. “He’s going to Los Angeles to do his job, which is to cover, in this case, the Grammys this weekend.”

He added: “They wait until he’s in Los Angeles. That’s not enough. They waited until 11:30 at night, when he was coming back from doing what he does in the lobby of a hotel. And not one, not two, not three, but a bevy of agents surround him and take him away.”

The description of Lemon’s arrest makes it seem far less harrowing than what many Jan. 6 protestors experienced, with many of them facing predawn raids by FBI SWAT teams. One J6er infamously lost his unborn baby as a result.

Lemon was indicted by a federal grand jury on two felony charges related to his alleged role in a Jan. 18 riot inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He is accused of conspiring to injure, oppress, threaten or intimidate individuals in the free exercise of their religious rights. He is also charged with violating the federal FACE Act.

Lemon has claimed he was acting as a journalist documenting the protest. However, video from his own livestream shows him embedded with agitators before they stormed and broke into the building.

Lowell also said Lemon initially believed he was being mugged “because he has been controversial, and he actually thought some crazy people on the right might be stalking him.”

Lowell alleged that the late-night timing ensured Lemon would be forced to spend the night in jail, although he provided no evidence to support this claim.

“They did it at 11:30 at night so they knew that he’d have to spend a night in jail for no reason whatsoever. But they did that on purpose,” Lowell stated, claiming the move was intentional because Lemon would not be able to appear before a judge until the following day.

Headline USA reached out to Lemon’s husband, Tim Malone, while Lemon remained in federal detention on Friday. Malone referred the outlet to Lemon’s publicist, who did not respond to questions about whether the DOJ could have arrested Lemon earlier or if there is any evidence supporting Lowell’s claims.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DC Mayor Bowser Seen Drinking While City Drowns in Snow 
Next article
NJ Gov. Launches Anti-ICE Portal Despite Federal Lawsuits Against Them

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com