J6er, Whose Baby was Killed by the FBI, Hospitalized from Iraq War Combat Injuries

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Chris Kuehne, a decorated Marine veteran convicted on Jan. 6 charges, has been hospitalized from injuries he suffered while serving the U.S. military in Iraq.

Kuehne, whose wife had a miscarriage after the FBI raided their home, was set to begin a 75-day prison sentence the day after Independence Day. However, he requested a delay in that sentencing schedule due to his hospitalization.

“Over the weekend, Mr. Kuehne was hospitalized in Arizona for an emergency medical condition related to his military injuries and subsequent medial ailments. An emergency surgery was performed on Monday. He remains hospitalized. As a result, Mr. Kuehne will be unable to travel to California to serve his sentence starting this Friday, July 5,” his Tuesday motion said.

The Justice Department apparently had no issue with Kuehne’s request, agreeing that he can begin his prison stint in about two months on Sept. 16.

Kuehne’s motion also disclosed that he’ll be serving his sentence hundreds of miles away from his family.

“This Court sentenced Mr. Kuehne to serve 75 days of incarceration and recorded his special request to report to a facility in Arizona,” he said. “The B.O.P. has ordered Mr. Kuehne to report to a facility in California.”

Kuehne’s case went viral last month when his wife recounted losing her baby to the FBI’s raid in a heart-wrenching video.

“We could’ve lost our lives,” Annette tearfully shared, adding, “The following day, we lost our baby.”

Her emotional revelation shocked the audience, prompting two individuals to comfort her as she wiped away tears.

“This has been a difficult time for us as we attempt to recover from the horror, trauma, loss that we experienced,” she expressed.

Security footage from their home showed heavily armed federal agents forcefully entering their residence during the raid.

In the video, Annette, visibly stunned, clutched her child close as agents rushed past. The child, visibly distressed, was in tears.

On Feb. 23, 2024, Kuehne was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison and 24 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Despite assertions from Kuehne’s supporters that he did not commit a violent act on Jan. 6, he was among over 1,300 individuals federally prosecuted in connection with the Jan. 6 protests.

