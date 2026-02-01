DC Mayor Bowser Seen Drinking While City Drowns in Snow 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Outgoing D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was spotted drinking at a bar Thursday while large portions of the nation’s capital remained blanketed in snow and ice days after a winter storm.

Bowser enjoyed the drinks at the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors event as residents continued to struggle with icy sidewalks and poorly cleared streets.

A Democrat, Bowser announced she will retire in January 2027, making this her final year in office.

U.S. Conference of Mayors is a nonpartisan organization representing cities with a population of more than 30,000 constituents and includes more than 1,400 mayors.

The Bowser administration has been under fire for slow and incomplete snow and ice removal following last weekend’s storm.

As reported first by National Review:

“Bowser’s decision to spend an evening this week drinking with fellow politicians as her city remains a sheet of ice is reminiscent the same political instincts she demonstrated over the summer, when she fled town to pick up her daughter in Martha’s Vineyard the same week President Donald Trump announced his federal takeover of the nation’s capital.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Seen Drinking, Posing for Photos at Mayoral Convention with City on Ice, @NRO Retiring D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was seen drinking with fellow mayors at a hotel bar and snapping photos with fans inside the Marriott Marquis downtown on Thursday for this… — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) January 30, 2026

The storm dumped between 7.5 and nine inches of snow across the district, which the Boswer administration has claimed has been hard to tackle because of the unusual combination of ice and snow.

“I’ve responded to a lot of snowstorms. This kind of combination of snow, I call it like ice-rain, cold — I’m not really sure that we have seen that combination like that,” Bowser claimed, as quoted by the leftist Washington Post.

She added, “So I think some adjustments we made early on are paying off, especially moving to a scooping operation, which I know is going to make it a lot easier for people to walk and to get to the bus stops.”

D.C. City Administrator Kevin Donahue also defended the response, saying the storm posed challenges for lighter snowplows.

“Given the nature and complexity of this storm, our residents should have high expectations,” Donahue said. “We are doing everything around-the-clock to meet those expectations.”