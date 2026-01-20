Tuesday, January 20, 2026

DOJ Puts Don Lemon ‘on Notice’ After Video Showed Him Embedded With Church Rioters

'A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Don Lemon
Don Lemon / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former CNN anchor turned YouTuber Don Lemon appeared to admit he was embedded with a group of anti-ICE protesters who disrupted a church service in Minnesota on Sunday, according to video he recorded ahead of the incident.

In the footage, Lemon said he conducted “reconnaissance” alongside the protesters before the disruption unfolded, as seen in a clip shared on X by the Media Research Center.

“These are resistance protesters, they’re planning an operation we’re going to follow them on,” Lemon stated. “I can’t tell you exactly what they’re doing, but it’s called Operation Pull-Up.”

He later added, “So that’s what we’re doing here, and after we do this operation, you’ll see it live, these operations are surprise operations, again I can’t tell you where they’re going.”

The protest, which went viral on social media and was largely documented by Lemon for his online show, disrupted a church service after anti-ICE activists claimed one of the church’s pastors also served as a federal immigration officer.

The disruption has drawn scrutiny for potential violations of the federal FACE Act.

Lemon himself was later put “on notice” by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon after he defended the protest inside the church.

“A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service,” Dhillon wrote. “You are on notice!”

Dhillon has suggested in subsequent media appearances that Lemon himself could face a federal investigation, along with other activists involved in the disruption.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Indian Gold Demand Resilient Despite Record Prices
Next article
FBI Probing Viral Theft After Independent Journalist Was Dragged by Car

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com