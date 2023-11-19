Quantcast
Sunday, November 19, 2023

DOJ Wants J6 Victim in Jail after Capitol Police Beat Her Up

'My sentencing is Monday in person in DC. I just found out via my attorney the pre-sentencing people are asking that the judge give me 90 days in federal prison...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
J6 rally
Patriots prepare for a rally at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. / IMAGE: Freedom Express Media

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The corrupt Washington D.C. court said that Victoria White, one of the people who entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, must be behind bars after she was brutally beaten with sticks and dragged through the building in her socks and without her coat on that day.

White informed her followers about the news on Friday night by tweeting that her sentencing will take place on Nov. 20, 2023.

“My sentencing is Monday in person in DC. I just found out via my attorney the pre-sentencing people are asking that the judge give me 90 days in federal prison,” she wrote.

White came to D.C. from Rochester, Minn., to attend the Stop the Steal rally, according to the Gateway Pundit.

“She is hit approximately 35 times over the course of four minutes and 30 seconds, while appearing to be begging for mercy the entire time. She is hit with the baton while facing away. She is hit with the baton while facing forward. She is speared and poked with the baton about the face so as to inflict maximum pain. She collapses more than once and is stood up by the officers only to be maced and beaten again,” attorney Joseph McBride said.

McBride then continued his description.

“At some point, [a white shirt] puts away his baton, not because he is showing mercy, but because he has a clear avenue to her face. As such, he unloads on the defenseless woman punching her five times in five seconds, directly in the face, with all of his might,” he added.

After the Capitol police officers beat White with batons for several minutes and smashed her in the face with their fists, they put her in handcuffs and paraded her through the building and into a police vehicle.

The DOJ also released the report regarding what happened without ever describing the brutal beating.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘They’ve Never Met My Daughter’: Hunter’s Baby Mama Defies Critics in Op-Ed

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com