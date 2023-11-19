DOJ Wants J6 Victim in Jail after Capitol Police Beat Her Up

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The corrupt Washington D.C. court said that Victoria White, one of the people who entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, must be behind bars after she was brutally beaten with sticks and dragged through the building in her socks and without her coat on that day.

White informed her followers about the news on Friday night by tweeting that her sentencing will take place on Nov. 20, 2023.

“My sentencing is Monday in person in DC. I just found out via my attorney the pre-sentencing people are asking that the judge give me 90 days in federal prison,” she wrote.

White came to D.C. from Rochester, Minn., to attend the Stop the Steal rally, according to the Gateway Pundit.

“She is hit approximately 35 times over the course of four minutes and 30 seconds, while appearing to be begging for mercy the entire time. She is hit with the baton while facing away. She is hit with the baton while facing forward. She is speared and poked with the baton about the face so as to inflict maximum pain. She collapses more than once and is stood up by the officers only to be maced and beaten again,” attorney Joseph McBride said.

McBride then continued his description.

“At some point, [a white shirt] puts away his baton, not because he is showing mercy, but because he has a clear avenue to her face. As such, he unloads on the defenseless woman punching her five times in five seconds, directly in the face, with all of his might,” he added.

After the Capitol police officers beat White with batons for several minutes and smashed her in the face with their fists, they put her in handcuffs and paraded her through the building and into a police vehicle.

The DOJ also released the report regarding what happened without ever describing the brutal beating.