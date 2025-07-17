Wednesday, July 16, 2025

DOJ Fires James Comey’s Daughter, Who Handled Epstein and Maxwell Cases

In June 2024, she filed a declaration to keep the FBI’s records on Epstein secret, on the grounds that his former associate Maxwell could be granted a new trial soon...

Posted by Ken Silva
James Comey
Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department has fired Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey and a federal prosecutor in Manhattan who worked on the cases against Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Maurene Comey was key in covering up the Epstein scandal. In June 2024, she filed a declaration to keep the FBI’s records on Epstein secret, on the grounds that his former associate Maxwell could be granted a new trial soon.

“Because the majority of the records in this category were not introduced as public exhibits during Maxwell’s first trial, they remain non-public, though the Government may still seek to introduce them should Maxwell be granted a retrial,” Comey argued last year.

At the time, Comey’s concerns seemed unfounded. Shortly after she filed her declaration, an appeals court upheld Maxwell’s conviction on five charges of recruiting and grooming four underage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

However, in the wake of President Donald Trump downplaying Epstein’s crimes, some observers have suggested that Maxwell has a new ground to challenge her conviction because she never received a fair trial. Maxwell currently has an appeal pending before the Supreme Court.

“With all the talk about who’s being prosecuted and who isn’t, it’s especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise that the US government made and broke,” her family said in a statement, referring to a sweetheart plea deal Epstein struck in 2009 to indemnify his co-conspirators.

Come’s firing comes as Attorney General Pam Bondi faces intense criticism from some members of Trump’s base for the Justice Department’s decision not to release any more evidence in the government’s possession from Epstein’s sex trafficking investigation.

Meanwhile, James Comey, who was director when the FBI launched its politically driven and ultimately fruitless Russiagate investigation into Trump, is reportedly under federal investigation himself.

“DOJ sources told Fox News Digital that an investigation into the former director is underway, but could not share details of what specifically is being probed,” Fox News reported earlier this month, citing anonymous DOJ sources.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

