DOJ Fires James Comey’s Daughter, Who Handled Epstein and Maxwell Cases

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department has fired Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey and a federal prosecutor in Manhattan who worked on the cases against Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Maurene Comey was key in covering up the Epstein scandal. In June 2024, she filed a declaration to keep the FBI’s records on Epstein secret, on the grounds that his former associate Maxwell could be granted a new trial soon.

“Because the majority of the records in this category were not introduced as public exhibits during Maxwell’s first trial, they remain non-public, though the Government may still seek to introduce them should Maxwell be granted a retrial,” Comey argued last year.

At the time, Comey’s concerns seemed unfounded. Shortly after she filed her declaration, an appeals court upheld Maxwell’s conviction on five charges of recruiting and grooming four underage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

However, in the wake of President Donald Trump downplaying Epstein’s crimes, some observers have suggested that Maxwell has a new ground to challenge her conviction because she never received a fair trial. Maxwell currently has an appeal pending before the Supreme Court.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family has now released this statement saying she didn’t get a fair trial. We all know where this is heading. If the files aren’t released, her lawyers will appeal her case and make the case for why she should be released from jail. Won’t be long before… pic.twitter.com/P4s4FYWom0 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 15, 2025

“With all the talk about who’s being prosecuted and who isn’t, it’s especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise that the US government made and broke,” her family said in a statement, referring to a sweetheart plea deal Epstein struck in 2009 to indemnify his co-conspirators.

Come’s firing comes as Attorney General Pam Bondi faces intense criticism from some members of Trump’s base for the Justice Department’s decision not to release any more evidence in the government’s possession from Epstein’s sex trafficking investigation.

Meanwhile, James Comey, who was director when the FBI launched its politically driven and ultimately fruitless Russiagate investigation into Trump, is reportedly under federal investigation himself.

“DOJ sources told Fox News Digital that an investigation into the former director is underway, but could not share details of what specifically is being probed,” Fox News reported earlier this month, citing anonymous DOJ sources.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.