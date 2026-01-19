Monday, January 19, 2026

DOJ Claims ‘Substantial Progress’ Made on Epstein Files, but No New Releases

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein/New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) Four weeks after the congressionally-mandated release deadline, the Department of Justice says it is making “substantial progress” in its review of the millions of remaining unclassified Epstein files.

Since 2026 began, however, the agency hasn’t released any more files related to the deceased convicted sex trafficker.

According to DOJ’s own analyses, at least 2 million more files have yet to be released. So far, the DOJ has published 12,285 documents, about 125,575 pages of material.

The agency argued in a Thursday court filing that its violation of the Dec. 19 deadline imposed by the Epstein Files Transparency Act is due to the number of redactions it is making. More than 500 reviewers are tasked with this job, the DOJ revealed.

“The Department has made substantial progress and remains focused on releasing materials under the Act promptly while protecting victim privacy,” the DOJ said. “Compliance with the Act is a substantial undertaking, principally because, for a substantial number of documents, careful, manual review is necessary to ensure that victim-identifying information is redacted before materials are released.”

It added, “This is a time-intensive process due to the voluminous materials, the idiosyncratic nature of many of the materials, and the need to protect victim identifying information.”

U.S. lawmakers have criticized both the ongoing delay in releasing the files and the excessive redactions the DOJ has made. The Epstein Files Transparency Act expressly forbids the DOJ from redacting relevant information unless it could potentially jeopardize victim privacy, national security, or prosecution efforts.

But, as revealed on social media by political commentator Ed Krassenstein, the DOJ apparently violated that edict in at least one of the documents. One of the uncovered redactions included information on how Epstein attempted to pay off witnesses of his sex trafficking operations and destroy evidence of his crimes.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are threatening to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress.

Most recently, Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requested a court-appointed, independent monitor to ensure the DOJ fully complies with the law’s transparency requirements.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Second Amendment Case Tuesday
Next article
SCOTUS to Hear Fed Firing Case Wednesday

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com