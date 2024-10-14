Quantcast
Sunday, October 13, 2024

‘Do You Hear Yourself?’: Vance Shuts Down Reporter’s Absurd Defense of Illegals

'Martha, do you hear yourself? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. JD Vance skillfully countered a reporter’s claims downplaying concerns about illegal immigration, suggesting that “only a handful” of apartment complexes were seized by Venezuelan gangs in Colorado. 

The viral exchange took place on the Sunday episode of ABC News’s This Week, with host Martha Raddatz dismissing former President Donald Trump’s assertions that illegal aliens wreaked havoc in Aurora, Colorado. 

Citing Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s quotes, Raddatz told Vance, “I’m going to stop you because I know exactly what happened. …. The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes and the mayor said, ‘Our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns.’” 

“A handful of problems,” she reiterated, downplaying the scope of the issue, all captured in a viral video. 

Vance swiftly fired back, questioning Raddatz’s framing. “Martha, do you hear yourself? Only a handful of apartment complexes were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem—and not Kamala Harris’ open border?” 

Vance expanded on his point, highlighting that Americans are “fed up with what’s going on.” He then challenged Raddatz’s claims once more. 

Vance specifically said, “I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said, rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs.” 

The exchange followed viral footage showing armed Venezuelan nationals, allegedly members of the Tren de Aragua gang, patrolling apartment complexes in Colorado. 

Authorities reported that the gang had seized several apartments, forcing residents to flee amid shootings and intimidation tactics.

This incident is one of many high-profile criminal cases involving Venezuelan nationals, who had once benefited from American temporary protection as they fled the brutal socialist regime of Nicolás Maduro. However, such compassion has sharply diminished as these cases continue to rise. 

