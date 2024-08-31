Venezuelan Gang Seizes Full Apartment Complex in Colorado

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Chilling security footage captured a group of heavily armed individuals storming the stairwell of an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado.

Authorities confirm that these men have taken control of the building, terrorized residents and forcibly entered an apartment.

The footage shows them speaking in Spanish and carrying weapons as they ascend the stairs.

DHS sources informed Fox News that the men are members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which has recently caused disturbances in several communities across the country.

Fox 31 (KDVR) reported that the video was recorded shortly before a shootout that resulted in one serious injury and several damaged vehicles.

Former residents Cindy and Edward Romero, who moved out on Wednesday, described their ordeal as “being held hostage,” according to CBS News Colorado.

Authorities believe the gang members began extorting residents for money after the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies allowed more Venezuelans into the country.

This program came under scrutiny after an internal DHS report revealed it had been subjected to fraud. It was reinstated earlier this week.

Aurora’s Mike Coffman sounded the alarm about the federal program in an interview with Fox News, calling for federal intervention.

Aurora City Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky criticized the lack of assistance for Americans facing this alleged terror.

“The city nonprofits have lined up to help the migrants that have come here but nobody is helping the Americans that are trapped in these apartment complexes,” Jurinsky said.

The Aurora Police Department released a lengthy statement, claiming that it is actively working with local, state and federal partners to address concerns about the Venezuelan gang.

“We are aware that components of TdA are operating in Aurora,” the police said, refusing to release specific details. “APD has been increasingly collecting evidence to show the gang is connected to crimes in the area. However, as we have said previously and as the DEA similarly stated, it would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations.”