Quantcast
Saturday, August 31, 2024

Venezuelan Gang Seizes Full Apartment Complex in Colorado

'The city nonprofits have lined up to help the migrants that have come here but nobody is helping the Americans that are trapped in these apartment complexes...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tren de Aragua gang (via X / Fox 31's Vicente Arena)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Chilling security footage captured a group of heavily armed individuals storming the stairwell of an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado. 

Authorities confirm that these men have taken control of the building, terrorized residents and forcibly entered an apartment.

The footage shows them speaking in Spanish and carrying weapons as they ascend the stairs. 

DHS sources informed Fox News that the men are members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which has recently caused disturbances in several communities across the country. 

Fox 31 (KDVR) reported that the video was recorded shortly before a shootout that resulted in one serious injury and several damaged vehicles. 

Former residents Cindy and Edward Romero, who moved out on Wednesday, described their ordeal as “being held hostage,” according to CBS News Colorado.

Authorities believe the gang members began extorting residents for money after the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies allowed more Venezuelans into the country. 

This program came under scrutiny after an internal DHS report revealed it had been subjected to fraud. It was reinstated earlier this week. 

Aurora’s Mike Coffman sounded the alarm about the federal program in an interview with Fox News, calling for federal intervention. 

Aurora City Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky criticized the lack of assistance for Americans facing this alleged terror. 

“The city nonprofits have lined up to help the migrants that have come here but nobody is helping the Americans that are trapped in these apartment complexes,” Jurinsky said. 

The Aurora Police Department released a lengthy statement, claiming that it is actively working with local, state and federal partners to address concerns about the Venezuelan gang. 

“We are aware that components of TdA are operating in Aurora,” the police said, refusing to release specific details. “APD has been increasingly collecting evidence to show the gang is connected to crimes in the area. However, as we have said previously and as the DEA similarly stated, it would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Anti-Trump Movie w/ Ivana ‘Rape’ Scene to Get Pre-Election Release by Dem. Megadonor

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com